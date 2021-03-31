Spain did not get off to a good start in the qualifying phase for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. Those of Luis Enrique, great favorites of the group, did not go beyond the draw against a combative Greece. It wasn’t the best day against Georgia, either. However, a great goal from Dani Olmo in injury time changed everything. Spain already has four points in search of qualifying. Kosovo, a priori, will not be a tall rival. If everything goes according to plan, Luis Enrique’s men will not only win, but will also regain sensations, something necessary before the summer Eurocup.

Schedule: what time is the Spain-Kosovo qualifying for the World Cup?

The Spain-Kosovo qualifying for the World Cup will be played on Wednesday, March 31, 2020 from 20:45.

Television: how to watch the World Cup qualifying Spain-Kosovo live on TV?

The Spain-Kosovo qualification for the World Cup can be enjoyed live on television through La 1 de Televisión Española.

Internet: how to follow the Spain-Kosovo qualifying for the World Cup online?

The meeting between Kosovo and Spain can be followed live online through the As.com direct updated to the minute. From an hour before, the previous one and the eleven. After the clash, you will be able to read the chronicle, the statements of the protagonists, the summary of the game on video and the spades.