Follow live the match of day 3 of the qualification for the World Cup in Qatar between Spain and Kosovo, which will be played tonight from 8:45 p.m. at La Cartuja in Seville. In the same scenario in which in November it was deployed authoritarian and overwhelming against Germany (6-0), Spain, four months later, has lowered the state of optimism after the last two performances. After the draw with Greece (1-1) and the hurried victory in Georgia (1-2), Luis Enrique’s team seeks to recover the good game. The Asturian coach confirms in his plan not to maintain a fixed eleven and will introduce changes in the duel against Kosovo.

