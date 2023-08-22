ROME. Spain’s King Felipe VI has instructed PP leader Alberto Nunez Feijóo to form a government. This was stated by the president of the Congress, Francina Armengol at the end of the consultations. The popular leader currently has 172 votes which would not be enough to gain confidence.

Congress president Armengol, answering reporters’ questions, said she would now get in touch with Feijóo to find out his opinion on the best date to hold the investiture debate. “I’ll talk to him, I’ll understand his reasons” and “I’ll make the right decision”, said Armengol who is responsible for setting the date for the investiture. Feijóo had previously said that he would begin negotiations with the political forces on Monday, apparently ruling out the possibility of appearing in Congress as early as this week.

The leader of the Popular Party thanked the King of Spain Felipe VI for having indicated him as a candidate to form the new government in Spain. “We will give a voice to the more than 11 million citizens who want change, stability and moderation with a government that defends the equality of all Spaniards,” said the popular on X, thus accepting the assignment entrusted to him. At the moment Feijóo can count on 172 votes in favor in the Congress of Deputies, or 4 less than the absolute majority.