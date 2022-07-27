Home page World

A passer-by discovered a call for help on a piece of paper and alerted the police. A young woman in Spain could then be rescued.

Madrid – She wrote her cries for help on two small pieces of paper and threw them out the window. A young woman drew attention to her terrible situation in a house in Spain. According to her own statements, the woman had been kidnapped and abused for days. This is reported by the Spanish newspaper El Mundo on Wednesday, citing authorities.

Spain: Neighbor finds handwritten calls for help on a piece of paper and alerts the police

A neighbor found the note and informed the local police. There were two small scraps of paper with details about the suspect and the address. In a note, the victim wrote that her kidnapper would kill her if he found out from the police. Her family had reported the young woman missing.

Forces broke the door of the house with the given address. There, officers found the man asleep in bed and the victim terrified. The 26-year-old was arrested immediately. The previously convicted suspect is said to have held the young woman against her will for six days. He is accused of kidnapping, sexual assault and assault. The young victim was taken to the hospital with injuries. According to the circumstances, she is doing well, said the Galician judiciary on request. (ml with dpa material)