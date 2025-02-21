He Asteroid 2024 YR4 He is occupying many covers since the European Space Agency (ESA) established A level 3 over 10 of the Turin scale on its risk of impact against the Earth. Although it was a Chilean Observatory that discovered it, the scientific community is observing it from different parts of the planet and one of the most important is in Spain.

As indicated In a press release he Institute of Astrophysics of the Canary Islands (IAC)experts from this body are actively participating in the international effort to Follow asteroid 2024 YR4.

“The goal is determine with the greatest possible orbit possible Before it ceases to be observable by terrestrial and space telescopes next April, thus refining the probability that this impact with the earth in 2032, ”they explain.

The good news is that, according to the last calculations of the ESA, There are less and fewer ballots than this happens: The figure has fallen from 2.8% to 1.4% and 0.16% in just a couple of days. “Thanks to new observations, the earth is now on the edge of our increasingly reduced ‘uncertainty window’. If this trend continues, The risk could soon reach 0%”, Says the space agency.

NASA, meanwhile, maintains a 3.6%impact probability, although has dropped to a risk 1 level on the Turin scale.

The involvement of Spain in the observation of asteroid 2024 YR4

IAC highlights that Several of his observatories are having a very prominent role in the spatial object observation campaign.

On the one hand, they detail, The great Canary Islands (GTC)located in the Observatory of the Roque de los Muchachos in La Palma and with 10.4 meters of primary mirror, He has obtained “the best and unique spectrum of the asteroid that has been done”which has allowed to specify its composition and size.

Thanks to the GTC data, the initial estimation of the object diameter – between 40 and 100 meters – has been refined, establishing a more precise range of between 40 and 60 meters.

In addition, it has been determined that it is A rocky asteroidmainly constituted of iron and magnesium silicates, and The position in the sky of the object has also been accurately measuredcontributing to improve your orbit.

To this are added the observations made on the last nights by the Optical Nordic Telescope, also located in the Observatory of the Roque de los Muchachos. Your data has allowed even more the asteroid orbit.

For its part, the 1 meter diameter telescope Survey Telescope (TST) of the Teide Observatory was used in January to obtain object positions and is currently being used the new 2-meter telescope two-meter twin telescope (TTT) for Try to obtain more measures of your position.





“The most anticipated thing is that the probability of impact becomes 0%”

IAC Julia de León Cruz researcher, who is part of the team that will use the James Webb space telescope to study 2024 YR4 in March and May, insists that “The most anticipated” Once the orbit “is calculated with sufficient precision” is that the earth is outside the region through which the asteroid could pass “And the probability of impact is 0%.”

However, remember that “You have to wait” until you have more information. “In the hypothetical case that new measures increased significant probability, we should start thinking about a mission that tries to modify the orbit of the asteroid in the style of the Dart mission,” he concludes.

Sign up to us Newsletter And receive the latest news about technology in your mail.