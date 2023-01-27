Spain | Judge: The suspected letter bomb sender tried to end support for Ukraine

The 74-year-old pensioner had bought explosives from Amazon. So far, it appears he acted alone.

of Spain the sender of the letter bombs was trying to end the country’s aid to Ukraine, a Spanish court said on Friday. This is reported by the Reuters news agency.

A 74-year-old Spanish pensioner was arrested on Wednesday in the province of Burgos. The first trial of the criminal group was held behind closed doors on Friday.

The man is suspected of sending six letter bombs to various institutions between November and December, including the Spanish Prime Minister’s office and the US and Ukrainian embassies in Madrid.

Most of the attacks were prevented, but an employee of the Ukrainian embassy was slightly injured in one attack.

According to the Spanish court, the man can be charged with two aggravated terrorist crimes and four terrorist crimes.

The man had worked in the city hall of Vitoria-Gasteiz, the capital of the Basque Country, before retiring in 2013.

Of the judge according to which the suspect tried to pressure Spain to give up its support to Ukraine. However, in light of the current evidence, the retired man seems to have acted alone.

According to the judge, the man had tried to create the impression that a network of people connected to Russia was behind the act.

“There are no indications that the person under investigation belongs to or cooperates with any terrorist or organized group,” the court statement said.

Suspect had used Russian messaging applications, such as Vkontakte, as well as the Swiss end-to-end encrypted email service Protonmail.

The sites of the Russian state media RT and Sputnik were found in the pensioner’s online history. In addition, he had visited websites in Spanish that had information about weapons and chemical agents.

Tools that can be used to build homemade explosives were found in the suspect’s home. For example, the man had bought potassium nitrate and copper wire from the online store Amazon.

According to the judge, the police was able to track the man down because he had used envelopes and stamps that can only be obtained from certain shops in Burgos.

The man remains in custody until official charges are announced.