Madrid – A Spanish judge has rejected the political party’s request We can to prevent the transit through Iberian territorial waters of a tanker that was allegedly carrying fuel for Israeli military aircraft: this was learned from a press release.

Last week, the left-wing group filed a complaint against the Spanish authorities, accusing them of collaborating with Israel’s war actions in Palestinian territories and of having failed to “fulfil their obligation” to intervene to “block and inspect” the vessel in question. The vessel, the ‘Overseas Santorini‘, had in fact planned a stop in Gibraltar before crossing the Mediterranean. However, the magistrate questioned on this matter, Francisco de Jorge of the Audiencia Nacional, dismissed Podemos’ request (in agreement with the opinion expressed by the prosecutor), considering that the handling of the case by the Spanish authorities cannot be considered as an act of “complicity or cooperation in crimes of genocide or harm to humanity in the manner of commission by omission”, as suggested by the plaintiffs. Among the reasons given to support this thesis, the judge notes that at the moment there are no international resolutions in force, legally binding, that oblige other countries to prevent the transit of military supplies headed to Israel.

Beyond this case, the Spanish government has long established as its own political line that of allowing stopovers on national territory ships carrying cargoes of war material bound for that country.