In silence and 5,600 kilometers from the Palacio de la Zarzuela, King Emeritus Juan Carlos admits the irregular handling of his finances during the last decades with the payment of 4.4 million euros that your lawyer has just made to the Spanish AFIP.

Installed in Abu Dhabi, where the crown prince of the United Arab Emirates, Mohamed Bin Zayed, has been covering and pampering him since August last year, Juan Carlos I de Borbón is once again on the lips of the Spanish for this second fiscal regularization, which adds to the 700 thousand euros that he already paid in December, and that reveals not only the recognition by the emeritus king of his untidiness in the payment of his taxes, but also the delay of the Justice in investigating him: tax regularizations are possible as long as there is no the judicial investigation process or the tax inspection process started.

“His Majesty the King D. Juan Carlos has instructed me to make public that he has proceeded to present to the competent Tax Authorities, a declaration without any prior requirement of any kind, which has resulted in a tax debt, already paid, for the amount of 4,395,901.96 euros including late payment interest and surcharges ”, says the statement that his lawyer, Javier Sánchez-Junco, released this Friday.

The figure corresponds to tax debts attributed to the eight million euros with which Juan Carlos Be benefit to fly in private jets paid, until 2018, by the Zagatka Foundation, which belongs to his cousin Alvaro de Orleans.

According to Orleans, the goal of the Zagatka Foundation, which was created in 2003 in Liechtenstein, has always been to help European monarchies.

Don Alvaro claims not to be a front man of the emeritus king but, until before the last change of regulation in June of last year, the third beneficiary of the foundation’s funds was Juan Carlos I of Spain, followed by his son, the current King Felipe VI. , who inherited the throne from his father in 2014, when he abdicated.

“It involves recognizing the irregularity”

“A voluntary regularization is possible but with two premises: as long as it is done before the Tax Agency opens an inspection or a judge summons it to testify for being investigated in an alleged tax fraud or money laundering. If it has not happened yet, you can proceed to voluntary regularization ”, he clarifies to Clarion Juanjo Alvarez, Professor of Private International Law at the University of the Basque Country and co-founder of the Institute for Democratic Governance.

“It is an anticipatory action that involves recognizing the irregularity committed but that prevents further investigation,” says the professor.

“We thought that (the investigation of the king emeritus) had begun,” said the former judge and government delegate against Gender Violence, Victoria Rosell, on Friday. Regularization is useful insofar as it is voluntary and it is a collaboration with the Treasury, an admission that you have done the wrong accounts and you correct them yourself, but that has a limit: that the State is already investigating. “

Details to Clarion Professor Alvarez: “In a regularization, it is necessary to pay, in addition to what would have corresponded legally when it should have been done, a surcharge of 20 percent for untimely declaration, late payment interest and some testimonial sanction,” he points out. Thus, it is possible to block a tax inspection or the eventual statement that a judge could request due to this circumstance ”.

Three investigations they already corner the emeritus: one for possible commissions in his intercession for the construction of the fast train to Mecca; another for alleged transfers from the Mexican businessman Allen Sanginés-Krause to accounts that would be in the name of a trusted soldier of the king and with which the expenses of Don Juan Carlos would have been paid. And a more recent one based on information from the Executive Service of the Commission for the Prevention of Money Laundering that would be pointing to an alleged account that the Bourbon would have with almost 10 million euros in tax haven from the British island of Jersey, in the English Channel.

From his exile in one of the paradises of the Persian Gulf, Juan Carlos does not open his mouth. However, it turned out that this tax update would be part of the conditions agreed between Moncloa and the Royal House so that the emeritus king could return to Spain. He could return, temporarily, and if he establishes residence in a neighboring country.

King Felipe VI did not shy away from praising him at the ceremony that this Tuesday commemorated the 40 years of the failed military coup of February 23, 1981, where the Spanish liturgy assures that Juan Carlos stood out in defense of democracy against the attempt of Lieutenant Colonel Antonio Tejero when he burst into the Congress of Deputies with shots.

“His firmness and authority were decisive for the defense and triumph of democracy,” Felipe VI said of his father on Tuesday.

The ceremony in the Congress of Deputies was attended by the second vice president of the government and secretary general of United We Can, Pablo Iglesias, who was criticized for not applauding the king’s speech.

“The question should not be why we do not applaud certain things, but why do others applaud,” Iglesias said on his social networks.

“It must be that the escaped king already knows what has been happening and has been trying to solve lawsuits with the blow of the checkbook. This could not happen to the rest of the citizens, “said Inigo Errejón, deputy and leader of Más País, the party that registered two laws in Parliament to ask for transparency in the movements of the Crown and to limit the inviolability of the head of state, position that, in a parliamentary monarchy like the Spanish, only occupies the king.

Three days later, the Republicans wonder if the king, when he praised his father, was aware of the millionaire payment to the Treasury that he had made.

