The members of the G-7, the most industrialized democracies on the planet, have offered Ukraine new “security commitments for Ukraine” to try to shield the country attacked by Russia. When Ukraine has passed 500 days of battle against the invasion launched by Russia, the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, France and other countries that are not part of the G-7 but are part of NATO, such as Spain, have signed this Wednesday , at the summit that ends today in Vilnius (Lithuania), an important agreement with Kiev to guarantee not only that weapons continue to arrive, but also technology to produce them, intelligence sharing and that more training missions will be launched. The Spanish president, Pedro Sánchez, has confirmed that Spain is joining the project of providing this protection to kyiv.

The security pacts, which EL PAÍS announced, have been embodied in a joint declaration of the G-7 on the margins of the Vilnius summit. In the first session, the allies on Tuesday offered Ukraine an invitation to join in the future, but with undefined “conditions” and no clear timetable. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky received the offer with frustration. In addition to the countries that, like Spain, have already advanced that they adhere to this model of bilateral pacts with the Ukrainian government to provide support, there will be others that will do so later.

The new agreements, which do not go as far as to compose the architecture of “security guarantees” granted by NATO Article 5 —which provides that an attack on one ally is an aggression against all—, propose creating an important armed shell around Let Ukraine be so modern and powerful that it sends a signal to Russia that Allied support is enduring and unwavering. Some voices have dubbed this formula the “porcupine model” and it may be similar to the United States’ agreements with Israel, a country to which it provides powerful weapons. The EU, which provides Ukraine and important support packages, has also signed the declaration.

Security commitments to Ukraine will partly sweeten Zelensky’s disappointment. In a much softer tone than on Tuesday, when he charged against the lack of definition of the Alliance’s invitation to Ukraine, the Ukrainian leader has shown this Wednesday moderately satisfied with the relationship framework that NATO has agreed for Ukraine. “The results of the summit are good, but if there were an invitation [concreta] they would be ideal”, Zelenski launched at a press conference together with the Secretary General of the Alliance, Jens Stoltenberg, in which he praised the security commitments that he is about to sign with the G-7. “They are a fact, something tangible. And it will be essential on our path towards NATO”, he added.

Despite the lack of a clear timetable for membership, the Alliance has eliminated a common bureaucratic step for Kiev on its way to membership (the so-called Membership Action Plan, MAP, which sets out concrete guidelines to be met), has approved a new economic support plan and has launched the NATO-Ukraine Council, which raises their diplomatic relationship. Stoltenberg has assured that Ukraine is now “closer than ever” to NATO. “Guarantees, documents, council meetings are important, but the most urgent task now is to secure enough weapons. [para Ucrania]”, has said.

The bilateral political pacts – each State will decide what it provides and under what circumstances, according to allied sources –, led by the United States and the United Kingdom, take place in parallel to the summit, but seek to complement this prospect of future accession. And above all, guarantee Ukraine the commitment of support and a very strong signal to Russia.

The Kremlin charges against the initiative

The Kremlin has charged this Wednesday against the G-7 initiative and has ensured that the formula of providing security commitments for Ukraine “invades” the security of Russia. “This is full of dangers in the medium, long and even short term. It will have very negative consequences,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitri Peskov threatened.

The joint declaration, which is expected to be signed by all the members of the G-7 (composed of the US, Germany, Japan, France, Canada, Italy and the United Kingdom, as well as the EU as a guest) and which will also include commitments to Ukraine regarding its democratic reforms and military modernization, will set out how the allies will support Ukraine in the coming years to end the war and deter and respond to any future attacks. It is the first time that so many allies have agreed such a comprehensive long-term security agreement with another country, according to British sources. Allied sources point out that other partners that are not in the G-7, such as the Netherlands or Romania, will also sign political pacts with Ukraine. Zelensky is already holding in Vilnius an important choreography of diplomatic meetings with Germany, the United Kingdom and other countries.

“Supporting their progress on the path towards NATO membership, along with formal, multilateral and bilateral agreements and the overwhelming support of NATO members will send a strong signal to President Putin and return peace to Europe,” the president said. British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on Wednesday. The announcement will coincide with the celebration of the first NATO-Ukraine Council.

That framework will probably be accompanied by new announcements of arms supplies, such as the one advanced on Tuesday by French President Emmanuel Macron, who promised Ukraine longer-range missiles. The UK has already delivered long-range (about 250km) Storm Shadow missiles to kyiv earlier this year, which military analysts say have made a difference on the battlefield. Meanwhile, Germany on Tuesday also announced a new military aid package worth 700 million euros that includes two Patriot air defense system shuttles, 40 Marder infantry fighting vehicles, 25 tanks and 20,000 artillery shells.

