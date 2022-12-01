Spain failed to win the game against Japan, but it passes as second and will go for what is a priori the “easy” part of the table. Morata put Luis Enrique’s shoulder ahead 10 minutes into the game with a header, but after the break Japan came back from behind in five minutes and Spain was eliminated from the World Cup at times.
Here we leave you the notes of the players of the Spanish team:
Goalie: Unai Simón – 6 – He is Luis Enrique’s goalkeeper, but he is still a goalkeeper who does not finish providing security. When the ball reaches his feet, half of Spain trembles.
Right side: Azpilicueta – 7 – He was the author of the assist of Álvaro Morata’s first goal. He retired at half-time and appeared on the bench completely lame.
Central: Rodri – 7 – On your line. Putting Rodri to play is synonymous with confidence. It is life insurance for this selection being the player who starts the game.
Central: Pau Torres- 6 – After spending two days on the bench, he returned to ownership. He once again showed that he is a very tender central defender and that today he has little confidence. It will be difficult for us to see him again in the World Cup.
Left side: Bucket – 7 – It’s a rocket. He struck again and again on the left wing. He caught the baseline numerous times and was a constant headache for the Japan defense with his crosses. He had the occasional problem getting the ball out.
Midfielder: Busquets – 6 – He was not entirely fine with the ball as usual. Perhaps because he was alert and could miss the round of 16. He must have rested.
Midfielder: Pedro – 7 – One more day in the office for the canary, Very close to Busquets throughout the game. Always present in the elaboration of the game of the Spanish team.
Midfielder: Gavi – 7 – In the same way as Pedro. It did its job. He was very active in pressing, he fought all the balls as usual. He can’t put a but on it. He always very energetic and very dynamic. Making football easier for his teammates.
Rightmost: Nico Williams – 7 – He is a very vertical player. Spain is privileged to have a player like Nico. He was participatory but did not shine in the final meters. He did not finish understanding Azpilicueta. He was replaced by Ferrán.
Center forward: Morata- 8 – He is the starting striker for the national team. When he puts on the La Roja shirt he transforms. He gives this team a lot of relief, he fell on numerous occasions to receive to give air to the midfield. He already has three goals in the World Cup and is the top scorer tied with Rashford and Gakpo. He was replaced by Asensio.
Left winger: Dani Olmo – 7 – He is a fixture for Luis Enrique, one of the few men who has played all three World Cup games as a starter. Very active throughout the game. He is a player made to play inside and associate. He ended up melting.
Substitute : Carvajal – 5 – He entered the break for Azpilicueta. He had hardly any significance.
Substitute: Ferrán – sc –
Substitute: Asensio – 7 – He came out and showed the best version of Asensio, the one who wants to be the protagonist. She tried it actively and passively.
Substitute: Jordi Alba – sc –
Substitute: Ansu Fati – sc –
