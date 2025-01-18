17:50 Gonzalo Pérez de Vargas returns under the sticks… There is probably no goal better than that of the Hispanics in the World Cup, and after the tremendous debut of Sergey Hernández, today it will be the turn of Gonzalo Pérez de Vargas to be under.

17:44 Jan Gurri stays in the stands to introduce Cikusa… One of the issues to highlight for this match is Petar Cikusa’s debut in a major Spanish competition, since the Barça youngster was one of the discards from the first match, but now Jordi Ribera has preferred to leave Jan Gurri and give him the alternative.

17:37 Hard road in the preliminary phase of the Hispanics… Jordi Ribera’s men have a complicated path in the tournament, especially facing the second phase, in which Portugal, Norway and Brazil appear on their way, but in the first, in addition to the Japanese they will have Sweden. It will be vital not to leave unnecessary points.

#Spain #Japan #live #day #handball #World #Cup