Spain-Italy where to see it on TV and streaming, the semi-finals of the Nations League the info

Roberto Mancini’s Italy faces De La Fuente’s Spain in the semi-final of the Nations League Thursday 15 June at 20.45 at the De Grolsch Veste stadium in Enschede, the Netherlands. Up for grabs is a place in the final against the winner of Holland-France (the two losers will compete for third place). The Azzurri dream of a triumph – two years after that of Euro 2020 against England at Wembley – and trying to forget the disappointment of not qualifying for the World Cup played in Qatar in November December 2022 which saw the triumph of Messi’s Argentina over Mbappè’s France (speaking of the World Cup, splendid second place for the Azzurrini Under 20 defeated only by Uruguay in the final and the former Inter Cesare Casadei voted MVP of the World Cup). Spain-Italy where to watch it on TV and streaming: quick guide to follow the Azzurri’s Nations League semi-final.



Spain-Italy where to see it on TV: Rai1

The match between Spain and Italy will be broadcast live TV clear up Rai 1 starting at 20.45 with commentary Of Albert Remedy and technical commentary by Antonio DiGennaro (on the sideline Tiziana Alla)

Spain-Italy where to see it on TV: Sky

The Nations League semi-final between Italy and Spain will be broadcast in live also in pay up Sky Sports One. commentary Fabio Caressa and comment by Beppe Bergomi (sideline Marco Nosotti and Peppe Di Stefano)

Spain-Italy where to watch it in streaming

Spain-Italy can also be followed in live stream on RaiPlay, SkyGo and NOW TV.

Spain-Italy probable formations

SPAIN (4-3-3): Kepa; Carvajal, Nacho, Laporte, Baldè; Fabian Ruiz, Rodri, Merino; Dani Olmo, Morata, Gavi. All. De La Fuente

ITALY (4-3-3): Donnarumma; Di Lorenzo, Acerbi, Bastoni, Spinazzola; Stretcher, Jorginho, Verratti; Church, Retegui, Gnonto. All. Mancini.



