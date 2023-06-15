Spain Italy streaming and live TV: where to see the match

SPAIN ITALY STREAMING TV – This evening, Thursday 15 June 2023, at 8.45 pm Spain and Italy will compete at the De Grolsch Veste stadium in Enschede, in the Netherlands, for the semi-final of the 2022-2023 UEFA Nations League. Whoever wins will face the winner of Holland-France in the final, while whoever loses will play the final for third place. Where to see Spain Italy live tv or live streaming for free? Sky Sports? Mediaset? Rai? Here is all the information in detail:

On TV

The match between Spain and Italy will be visible in the clear and completely free and in HD on Rai 1. The kick-off of the match is scheduled for 8.45 pm today, Thursday 15 June 2023, with commentary by Alberto Rimedio and Antonio Di Gennaro. Extensive pre and post match forecast with interviews with the protagonists and comments from the experts. In addition, the match can also be seen via satellite on Sky Sports channels.

Spain Italy live streaming

We have seen where to see it on TV, in streaming the Spain Italy match will be visible on the free platform RaiPlay.it which allows you to follow the programs, films and matches broadcast on Rai via PC, tablet and smartphone; and on the platform – reserved for Sky subscribers – SkyGo. Then there are many other sites that will broadcast the match in streaming: here are all the (legal) sites where you can watch football matches in streaming. To recap:

Match: Spain-Italy

Spain-Italy Date: Thursday 15 June 2023

Thursday 15 June 2023 Hours: 20.45

20.45 TV channel: Rai 1, Sky Sports

Rai 1, Sky Sports Streams: RaiPlay, SkyGo

Probable lineups

We’ve seen where to watch the match between Spain and Italy, but what are the likely line-ups for the match? Here they are:

SPAIN (4-3-3): Kepa; Carvajal, Nacho, Laporte, Baldè; Fabian Ruiz, Rodri, Merino; Dani Olmo, Morata, Gavi. All. De La Fuente.

ITALY (4-3-3): Donnarumma; Di Lorenzo, Acerbi, Bastoni, Spinazzola; Stretcher, Jorginho, Verratti; Church, Retegui, Gnonto. All. Mancini.