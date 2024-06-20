Spain faces Italy tonight starting at 9:00 p.m. in its second match of the Euro Cup. It will be a great test for Luis de la Fuente’s team, who passed the first test with authority by scoring a goal against Luka Modric’s Croatia in their debut. If they win, La Roja will be in the round of 16 as first in group B and with high expectations after having knocked down two teams with a poster, but any other result would leave qualification for the crossroads at the expense of what happens in the last match of the phase of groups, which will be against Albania next Monday. The clash against Italy, which also arrives with three points after having come from behind in its debut against the Albanians, is the most repeated in the history of the team. Tonight will be match number 41, one more than against neighboring Portugal. The only change that De la Fuente has made in the eleven has been that of Laporte, now recovered from his injury, for Nacho – with muscle problems – to accompany Le Normand in the center of the defense.

Go to start The country A legend in Spain-Italy Buffon, Italy’s legendary goalkeeper, attends the match in Germany. The country The warming of Spain All the players have warmed up in the preview. The substitutes, doing a rondo. All the Spaniards, except Nacho, touched. The country Lamine Yamal’s smile Lamine Yamal is tremendous. At only 16 years old she is competing in a Euro Cup and the pressure does not affect her at all. The country Pedri: “I don’t have butterflies before a game” Pedri, Spain midfielder, speaking to EURO2024.com upon his arrival at the stadium: “I’m not one of those who get butterflies before a match, in general I’m a pretty calm person. I feel in good shape and I’ve finished the season clubs looking forward to this tournament.” The country Pablo Amo: “Nacho has muscle discomfort” Pablo Amo, assistant coach of coach De la Fuente: “Nacho has muscle discomfort and the first thing is to take care of his health. Laporte has been training perfectly for two days. Italy is a very important rival and we have to be very focused to win this match.” The country Italy steps onto the playing field The Italian players and their coach, Spalletti, step onto the pitch. The country The most recognizable eleven in Italy Italy will play with Donnarumma; Di Lorenzo, Bastoni, Calafiori, Dimarco; Jorginho, Barella; Frattesi, Pellegrini, Chiesa and Scamacca. The country Calafiori, starter with Italy There are no changes in Italy’s eleven. The country Nacho, with muscle problems According to Spanish Television, Nacho is suffering from muscle discomfort that prevents him from being one hundred percent for this duel against Italy. Hence the inclusion of Laporte in the starting eleven. The country The inclusion of Laporte is a surprise Laporte’s inclusion in Spain’s starting eleven was not expected. He didn’t play the first game because he was injured and Nacho arrived at a good time. However, the center back is a footballer very much liked by the Spanish national team coach. The country De la Fuente only makes one change The country Laporte plays for Nacho in Spain Spain will play with this eleven against Italy: Unai Simón; Carvajal, Le Normand, Laporte, Cucurella; Rodri, Pedri, Fabián; Lamine Yamal, Nico and Morata. The country Rodri is the great concern of the Spanish team due to his load of minutes. Juan Irigoyen tells it. The information in this link. The country Spain-Italy, one of the great matches of the Euro Cup Spain and Italy meet in the second match of the group stage of this Euro Cup. A real great game between two classics of European football. Welcome to this live show of a clash with many attractions.

You can follow EL PAÍS Deportes in Facebook and xor sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter.