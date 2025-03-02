The Eurostat historical series, analyzed by Servimedia, covers from 1990 to 2023 with comparable data for all countries. During this time, 14 EU member states have had reactors in operation, of which Romania began using them in 1996 and Lithuania kept them until 2009.

Therefore, 13 countries of The EU counted at the end of 2023 with active nuclear power plants: Germany, Belgium, Bulgaria, Czech, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Finland, France, Hungary, Netherlands, Romania and Sweden.

All of them produced 619,601.3 Gigavatios-Hora (GWh) of electricity, which represents 1.7% more compared to 2022, largely because France completed the maintenance of its nuclear reactors. The nuclear power plants of these 13 countries represented 22.8% of the total electricity production in the EU.

Despite this slight year -on -year increase, it is the second level of lowest nuclear electricity production in the historical series, only ahead of the 2022 (609,255.5 GWh), while the maximum occurred in 2010 (854,470.0 GWh).

France continued, one more year, the largest nuclear energy producer in the EU. In 2023, the French centrals produced 338,202.3 GWh of electricity, that is, 54.6% of the EU total.

Spain maintained the second position, which it reached for the first time in 2022. In 2023 it produced 56,873.0 GWH of electricity from nuclear energy (9.2% of the total of the EU). Behind are Sweden (48,470.0, 7.8%)) and Finland (34,308.0, 5.5%).

Germany generated 7,216 GWH in early 2023, before completely abandoning nuclear production in April. It was the second largest EU producer until 2021.

The EU countries that most depended on nuclear electricity in 2023 were France (65.0% of all the electricity generated) and Slovakia (62.0%). On the contrary, only 1.4% of the electricity produced in Germany and 3.3% in the Netherlands came from nuclear power plants.

Historical evolution

Of the countries that have nuclear facilities, Spain occupied the fourth place in terms of electricity generation in those centrals during most of the years and was the third in 2000, 2009, 2010, 2015, 2020 and 2021. Then, the classification was always led by France, followed by Germany, and Sweden and Spain alternated in the third and fourth position.

However, Spain amounted to the second position at the end of 2022 after the closure of three nuclear reactors in Germany. That year, France headed the classification of countries with greater production of nuclear energy (294,731.0 GWh), ahead of Spain (58,590.0), Sweden (51,944.0), Belgium (43,879.1) and Germany (34,790.0).

On the other hand, Spain is the seventh of the 13 countries mentioned in the EU that has reduced the electricity of nuclear origin in the last decade, since it covered 57,305 GWh in 2014 and went to 56,873 in 2023, that is, 432 less.

The only increases in that decade occurred in Finland (10,728 GWh more), Slovakia (2,834), Bulgaria (296.3), Hungary (269) and Czech (85.5). On the other hand, the greatest descents occurred in France (-98,276.7), Germany (-89.913.0) and Sweden (-16.407.0).

The nuclear centrals have been having less and less weight in the EU as a whole, since they contributed 32.1% of the production of electricity in 1990 and this dependence fell to 22.8% in 2023.