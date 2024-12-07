Spain is positioned as the most searched country by Booking.com users worldwide for the Constitution and Immaculate Bridge, with a holiday Friday throughout the country and a non-working Monday in six autonomous communities, growing by 3 % compared to last year.

According to data from the American platform, Madrid and Barcelona are the only Spanish cities that appear in the ‘top 10’ of the global ranking of most searched destinations, in fourth and seventh place, respectively.

“The December Long Weekend is a perfect opportunity to disconnect from the daily hustle and bustle and enjoy unique moments. In our 2025 travel predictions, 66% of Spaniards are willing to invest more in getaways that improve their well-being and quality of life,” highlighted the head of Booking.com for Spain and Portugal, Pilar Crespo.

Specifically, the classification is led by DubaiLondon (United Kingdom) and Paris (France), with Madrid and Vienna (Austria) closing the top five positions. They are followed by Istanbul (Türkiye), Barcelona, ​​Prague (Czech Republic), Rome (Italy) and New York (USA).

For their part, Spaniards are the ones who most seek to travel during these dates, since it is a exclusive holiday of the national calendarwith Madrid, Seville, Granada, London and Barcelona being the most popular destinations.

These places are joined by Lisbon (Portugal), Málaga, Córdoba, Oporto (Portugal) and Vigo. This last city stands out for its spectacular increase in popularity, placing tenth and obtaining a 21% growth compared to last year. The mayor’s commitment to Christmas illuminations has turned the city into a benchmark for these dates.

On the other hand, Torrejón de Ardoz, in Madrid, known for its christmas parkhas positioned itself in tenth place among the most sought after destinations by families, rising from 23rd place with an increase of 157%.

Finally, those who travel alone They take into account the good weather for their getaways, which has propelled Las Palmas de Gran Canaria to ninth place among the most popular destinations for Spaniards traveling alone, with a growth of 23% compared to 2023