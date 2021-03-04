The EU suffered its biggest economic collapse since its founding last year. To face this, Brussels decided to give the countries a free tax bar and in the granting of state aid. According to the Executive Vice President of the European Commission, Margrethe Vestager, Spain was the country that made the greatest effort to help its companies. Specifically, it deployed measures that totaled 90,800 million euros, equivalent to 7.3% of its Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

In a letter addressed to the MEPs, Vestager gave an account of the aid that the countries had given between March and December 2020. In total, the Twenty-seven prepared an arsenal of 2.95 billion euros, of which more than half correspond to Germany, about 15% to Italy and France and about 5% to Spain. However, Berlin did not have to use all the ammunition: it spent 104,250 million euros in aid to companies (which does not include ERTE or tax exemptions).

Two countries, according to Vestager, even allocated more funds to their companies than Germany: France (155,360 million) and Italy (107,900 million). In absolute terms, Spain occupies the fourth position. In relation to the Gross Domestic Product, that classification changes. According to Vestager, Spain is the country that made the most effort. In total, it dedicated an amount equivalent to 7.3% of GDP. It was followed by France (6.4%), Italy (6%), Greece (4.4%) and Malta (3.9%.

Of course, Vestager clarifies that Spain, France, Romania and Portugal used almost exclusively guarantees and guarantees, while Greece, Ireland or Poland opted in a majority for subsidies and Lithuania and Estonia, for loans. The rest combined all the formulas.