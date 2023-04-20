The animal rights activist Olivia Mandle, 16, has delivered this Thursday in the Congress of Deputies the more than 150,000 signatures that she has collected to request the prohibition of the captivity of dolphins in Spain, accompanied by the organization World Animal Protection and a group of scientists who support it. “We ask the Spanish government for a law prohibiting dolphinariums in Spain, as other countries have already approved,” said the young woman. With 10 of these facilities, Spain has more than a third of the dolphinariums in Europe and more than 33% of all captive dolphins on the continentand it is the sixth largest prison for dolphins and cetaceans in the world.

Spain is not a country for dolphins

“The recent animal welfare law, approved in March 2023, has left dolphins aside. For this reason, we ask the deputies to modify and prohibit the capture and breeding of cetaceans in captivity”, he adds, in conversation with this newspaper, about a regulation that continues to allow the possession, exchange and breeding of animals in captivity and supports not only the possession of cetaceans, but their use in shows. “We ask for a progressive closure of the dolphinariums in Spain. That they reinvent themselves in, for example, marine sanctuaries in which those who were once deprived of it are taught to live in freedom. We want the current generation to be the last generation of cetaceans to be born, grow, live and die in confinement”, he continues. “But the most urgent thing is to put an end to shows and forced breeding.”

Mandle started her campaign against the captivity of cetaceans in Spain more than two years ago, when she was just 14. In March 2020, the young activist launched her first campaign in change.org, with the aim of freeing the three dolphins that were still in the Barcelona Zoo and moving them to a marine sanctuary. In just five months, he collected more than 56,000 signatures. However, and much to their regret, they were transferred to another zoo, the one in Athens. “This sad outcome did not make me give up, but rather gave me more strength to launch my current campaign: For the end of dolphinariums in Spain #noesCountryforDolphins”, says the young woman.

“Now, I ask the Spanish Government to do what other countries have already done. They have recognized that dolphins and other cetaceans are animals endowed with high social intelligence, in need of their community to develop, autonomous and self-aware beings and that they want to make their decisions about what they do and where they go”, he concludes. With more than 100 cetaceans in captivity, of the 3,000 that exist worldwide, Spain is the country with the largest number of specimens in captivity in Europe and one of the first in the world, only behind countries such as China, the United States and Russia.

Dolphin suffering

“We want to stop the suffering of these highly intelligent creatures that should be enjoying their natural habitat,” denounced Sandra Campinas, campaign manager for World Animal Protection in Spain. “Dolphins are highly intelligent and social animals that suffer enormously in captivity. Currently, there are 100 captive dolphins in our country, each of which spends up to 50 years suffering for human entertainment purposes. A tank is, on average, 200,000 times smaller than the natural range of a dolphin in the wild and will never approach the richness of life in the ocean, ”she explained in conversation with this newspaper.

For all these reasons, World Animal Protection has joined Mandle this Thursday to demand that Spain follow the example of many countries that have already banned cetacean shows. Like France, which established a scheduled disappearance of dolphin captivity in its law against animal abuse in 2021; Canada, which in 2019 passed a law known as the Law Free Willy (in honor of the 1993 film), which guarantees that the current one will be the last generation of cetaceans living in captivity; and Mexico, which is taking steps at the legislative level in the same direction.

These countries join others such as Bolivia, Chile, Costa Rica, Croatia, Cyprus, Hungary, Nicaragua, Slovenia or Switzerland, where the exhibition of cetaceans in shows is prohibited. And to others such as Brazil or the United Kingdom, where the conditions established in the legislation to be able to keep cetaceans in captivity are so demanding that it is practically impossible to do so in practice.

“At the 1989 Paris exhibition, aborigines were exhibited in cages. In the circuses of old, the elephants were chained. But things change, and it is time for us to open our eyes and start basing ourselves on knowledge and respect for animals,” he adds. Bruno Diaz, scientist with more than 20 years of experience as a cetacean researcher. “Dolphins are animals with a high cognitive capacity, and they need to explore, discover, play, change environments… Caged they cannot meet their social needs. Neither do their physical needs. They are animals that swim up to 240 kilometers a day. Imagine swimming 240 kilometers a day in a 400-square-meter pool… Captivity ends up being mental torture”, he explains, in conversation with this newspaper, about the psychological consequences of captivity on dolphins.

“Other impacts, both psychological and physical, depend on the care of each water park. From exercise, from diet… But in the end nothing is natural, because they don’t choose how they move or what they eat ”, he underlines. “Just because dolphins don’t die in dolphinariums, as sardines would in a redfish tank, doesn’t mean they’re fine there.” Díaz ends with a rhetorical question: “Is the deprivation of the basic needs of a species like the bottlenose dolphin justifiable for the profit of a few?”

money and rudeness

Campinas, from World Animal Protection, affects the monetary issue: “Captivity is still a million-dollar business, there is a lot of money behind it.” A captive dolphin, he points out, can cost between 400,000 and two million euros a year, depending on the country and the number of shows. According to A study of its 2019 organization, there are 355 dolphinariums in 58 countries, and 93% of these facilities offer shows with dolphins and other cetaceans.

For the campaign manager this organization, the awareness of the population on the issue is essential. “In the UK, the last dolphinarium closed 30 years ago. But the British, when they come to Spain for tourism, attend these shows, and that cannot be ”, he exemplifies. “People go to dolphinariums because they like dolphins, because they love them, thinking that the dolphins are fine there. There is a lot of ignorance, ”she continues. And he proposes alternatives to these forms of leisure: “Now there are thousands of possibilities to see dolphins in their natural habitat. The sanctuaries, for example, but also the organized trips to see these animals in the sea, free”.

