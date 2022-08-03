Home page World

Of: Marc Dimitriu

The energy crisis as a result of the Ukraine war is forcing Europe to make savings. Spain has now adopted measures to save energy.

Madrid – Because of the Russian war of aggression against Ukraine, the resulting sanctions against the aggressor and Putin’s desire to weaken the West, Europe is probably facing the biggest energy crisis it has ever had. Gas from Russia hardly ever arrives. Not only Germany has to see where it can save, for example with a mandatory heating check for all owners.

Spain has now also decided on “urgent measures” to save and use energy more efficiently. All buildings in the public sector, but also department stores, cinemas, workplaces, hotels, train stations and airports will in future be allowed to cool their premises to no less than 27 degrees in summer and heat them to a maximum of 19 degrees in winter. That was decided at the weekly cabinet meeting in Madrid, said Minister for Ecological Change, Teresa Ribera, on Monday evening. So now it’s time to save energy, also for the numerous German emigrants in the southern European country. And German vacationers must now probably also at the Ballermann in locations like the Bierkönig, which recently caused horror, sweat instead of enjoying the air conditioning.

Air conditioners are no longer allowed to fully cool down in Spain. © Edophoto via www.imago-images.de

Gas crisis: Spain saves energy – New rules for companies

According to Ribera, the measures of the royal decree must be implemented at the latest after a one-week “adjustment period” after publication in the Official Journal. They are to remain in force until November 1, 2023. It is an initial package of measures that is necessary in a “critical situation”. Europe needs Spain’s help. “It’s time to show solidarity,” said the minister of the left-wing government under Prime Minister Sánchez.

Among other measures, shops and establishments with automated systems, which must be installed by September 30, must keep their doors closed to avoid the escape of heat or cool air, depending on the season. The lighting in unused offices, shop windows and monuments must also be switched off after 10 p.m. Energy efficiency reviews of certain buildings should be brought forward. The private sector called on Ribera to increase working from home.

Gas crisis: Spain wants to meet commitments of agreed European emergency plan

With these and other measures to be decided after the summer break, Spain intends to honor the commitments made by the country as part of the European emergency plan agreed in recent weeks. The country is to reduce gas consumption by seven percent. Like other EU countries, Spain initially opposed the emergency plan, but ultimately approved the plan after making concessions. (md with dpa)

