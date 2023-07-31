Home page politics

From: Sandra Kathe

Split

The opposition in Spain fared worse than forecast, but there is also bad news for Prime Minister Sánchez. (Iconic photo) © Javier Soriano/AFP

After the narrow election result in Spain, the country is heading for a phase of uncertainty. Both Socialists and Conservatives are still hoping for a majority.

Madrid – After the election in Spain Both major parties are faced with the difficult task of setting up a coalition capable of governing, but with currently 137 and 121 seats in parliament, respectively, they are far from the 176 seats with a majority. However, this poses serious problems for the country, because if no agreement is reached, Spain will face a blockade after the outcome of the election.

For example, the British reported Guardiansthat the country’s two largest parties are headed for a neck-and-neck race with their designated coalition partners, in which both wings currently have 171 seats. Traditionally in Spain, the winner of the elections is in government, which would mean that the conservative People’s Party PP under Alberto Núñez Feijóo, who had announced, would take power in the event of an election victory to work with the right-wing populist Vox party.

Close outcome of the Spanish election: Sánchez PSOE loses another seat in parliament

The fact that the results of Feijóo and his PP turned out to be significantly worse than expected by a number of forecasts does not help incumbent Pedro Sánchez and his socialist PSOE, especially since it became known on Sunday (July 30) that the socialists are likely to take another seat lose the conservative opposition party. That was the result of the advanced counting of foreign votes.

In the case of Sánchez, the question of a possible majority depends above all on whether an agreement can be reached with the Catalan separatist Junts per Catalunya. The party, whose leader Carles Puigdemont, who lives in exile in Belgium, called an independence referendum in 2017, has called for an amnesty for Puigdemont and his fellow campaigners accused of the referendum and for the referendum to be repeated for its support of Sánchez’s left-wing coalition. However, Sánchez had previously ruled that out again and again.

Disagreement in Spain: Government formation for Sánchez and Feijóo a long way off

According to a report by the Spanish broadcaster RTVE, Sánchez recently turned down PP leader Feijóo, who had proposed holding a meeting before the constituent session of the new parliament on August 17 in order to prevent the country from being blocked. Feijóo also asked Sánchez to tolerate a minority government under the conservative PP. Because of the cooperation between the PP and Vox, other possible coalition partners have already made it clear to the PP that they are not available to form a majority.

In the current situation, it seems that August 17th will decide whether or not a government can be formed in Spain. The vote in Parliament is traditionally preceded by a meeting of the party leaders with Spain’s King Felipe VI. in which the candidate to be voted on in Parliament would have to be determined. An absolute parliamentary majority of 176 votes is then required in the first ballot. If this should fail – which is considered likely – a second ballot will follow 48 hours later, in which more yes than no votes are sufficient for the candidate and his alliance.

If this ballot also fails, Parliament will have two months to find a solution for a new governing coalition before new elections are called for late 2023 or early 2024. In this case, the country would face a long political blockade. (saka with dpa)