Home page politics

From: Nils Hinsberger

Press Split

Spain sends hundreds of troops and military equipment to Slovakia. This includes Leopard tanks – one of the largest military operations in the country.

Madrid – At a NATO summit in July 2023, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez announced that he would strengthen the eastern flank of the alliance. He is said to have announced that he would send soldiers and military equipment to the Slovakian-Ukrainian border. The vehicles also include Leopard 2 tanks, which were also used in the Ukraine war.

Before the actual mission begins on July 1st, the first Spanish troops are to be sent to Slovakia in January. Like the news channel ABC Spain Reportedly, the country is sending more than 600 soldiers to the NATO mission. This is one of the largest troop deployments in recent Spanish history.

NATO mission does not have to go through Spanish Congress

Actually, all military operations that do not directly affect the security of one's own country must receive approval. The Chamber for Operations Abroad is responsible for this and issues approvals in accordance with an article of the Defense Act. The Ministry of Defense appears to have circumvented this procedure.

A Leopard 2 A5 tank during testing at the Gaiziunai military training area in Lithuania, on December 15, 2023. © PETRAS MALUKAS / AFP

The deployment of troops should not be a purely Spanish undertaking, but should be part of the NATO operation “Enhanced Forward Presence”. This would not start a new mission, but would simply expand the existing military presence in Latvia ABC Spain reported. The Defense Ministry is thus avoiding a conflict with the left-wing opposition party Sumar, which has traditionally positioned itself against war operations.

NATO wants to respond to Russian aggression

Germany has also agreed on a “roadmap” with Lithuania, clearing the way for the stationing of German troops in the country. The Bundeswehr under Defense Minister Boris Pistorius wants to send more than 4,000 soldiers to the eastern flank. The increasing number of missions from NATO countries on the border with Russia is part of a trend within the alliance of states. Juliane Smith, US ambassador to NATO, said they would not wait for Russia to rebuild its war machine after its defeat in Ukraine, the news service reported MSN.

NATO: All members and expansion rounds View photo series

The alliance also increased the budget for 2024 in order to emphasize its solidarity with the member states. Spain is now taking the first step to ensure security for NATO allies. In addition to the more than 600 soldiers, Leopard and Pizarro tanks, armored vehicles and an army helicopter are also to be sent to Slovakia. (nhi)