Spain is quite emancipated, but the machismo has not yet disappeared

“It was the most sexist, arrogant, fascist and even anti-democratic thing I have ever heard,” says Sonía Gómez Menéndez. The Spanish feminist is furious about the explanation of football association president Luis Rubiales about his unwanted kiss to football star Jennifer Hermoso. I’m not going to resign, Rubiales said last Friday, five times, to loud applause from a large number of his colleagues. It is not machismo that plagues Spain, but “fake feminism,” said Rubiales.

“And it didn’t stop there,” says Gómez, who works for Confluencia Movimiento Feminista, the umbrella organization for all feminist groups in Spain. “He also promised to double the salary of coach Jorge Vilda.”

In the run-up to the World Cup, Vilda was discredited after players accused him of inappropriate behavior in an email to the football association. For example, at the training camp he would have forced them to keep their bedroom door open so that he could check whether they were in bed. The women who signed the email were not selected. “That applause, those rewards and abuse of power. They are all Rubiales,” says Gómez.

Read also: Unsolicited kiss from football boss causes commotion in Spain: ‘We should celebrate the women. This is sad’



The football association affair draws attention to the apparently still strong machismo in Spain. But the issue also shows that Spain has been changed by the great feminist movement against it.

Mobilization

Spanish feminist organizations immediately took action after the kiss, even though half of Spain was still on vacation. What followed were demonstrations in front of the Football Association’s headquarters and in central Madrid, where hundreds of people gathered to condemn the machismo and express support for Hermoso. On social media, #Estamoscontigo, a popular hashtag among feminists to condemn macho violence, went viral again. Also #SeAcabó, it’s done, was used a lot.

“What is happening now with Rubiales shows that society has become more aware and sensitive to identifying forms of sexual violence,” says gender sociologist Rosa Cobo Bedia, affiliated with the University of A Coruña. “#SeAcabó is a warning: impunity has come to an end.”

What is happening with Rubiales shows that society has become more sensitive to identifying forms of sexual violence Rosa Cobo Bedia gender sociologist University of A Coruña

A long history preceded that. Even before the Spanish Civil War broke out in 1936, women in the Spanish society, which was still strongly dominated by the Catholic Church, were already claiming their position in society. “The Spanish Republic also gave women that space by introducing very progressive legislation,” explains Gómez, referring to 1933, the year women gained the right to vote. Both world wars ensured that women went to work on a large scale, replacing the men who were at the front.

Backlash

A backlash came under dictator Francisco Franco. Women were forced back into the roles of housewives and mothers. Divorce, abortion and contraception were banned. For anything they wanted to do outside the home, such as traveling, they had to get a permission form from a man.

Although this changed after Franco’s death in 1975 and the restoration of democracy, the macho culture has persisted. For example, the far-right party Vox, which governs more than ten large municipalities and four regions, stands firmly in favor of the traditional division of roles between men and women. The party believes that feminism demonizes the traditional family model and deprives women of freedom who choose to take care of the children at home.

A demonstrator speaks during a protest against Football Federation president Luis Rubiales on August 28 in Madrid.

Photo Andrea Comas/AP



The church also continues to play a role, but not nearly as strongly. Not only has the country broken away from Catholicism, feminism has crept into the church. For example, female theologians spoke out about the discrimination and deprivation of women. They demand equality and more authority. At the beginning of this year, the church heed this call and promised improvement. Politics is also progressive.