Spain is placed as a reference for LGTBI equality in companies in front of Trump’s reactionary wave

Spain stood 20 years ago on the world map as one of the first countries to approve equal marriage between people of the same sex. Now, in the midst of a reactionary current against diversity and the LGTBI collective that one of its largest speakers has found in the Government of Donald Trump, Spain is again erected as an international reference for the progress in LGTBI rights. Work, employers and unions signed an agreement to implement mandatory measures in all companies with more than 50 workers and the mandate is taking their first steps.

“We are starting, the tables of the collective agreements are opening and we are making protocols and Guides”, Explains Carolina Vidal, Confederal Secretary of Women, Equality and working conditions of CCOO, which estimates that around 1,300 collective agreements will have to be modified to include concrete measures for equality and against the harassment of the LGTBI collective. According to Social Security data, in January there were 33,000 companies that exceed 50 workers.

In UGT, Toño Abad, confederal responsible for the LGTBI area, also explains that they have edited A guide to help negotiating tables to implement the new regulation. “It is not only useful for trade union representation but also for companies themselves and human resources departments, because it puts light to a subject that has a complexity and on which there is not always extensive knowledge,” says Abad.

The social pact achieved last summer became a norm in October and, although since January they would have to be negotiating the measures in all companies obliged with agreement or those that have representation of the workers, the process is “slower than the We would like, ”says Carolina Vidal. However, it is “optimistic”, since the deadline was something brief and in the negotiation and the agreement itself, the employers of entrepreneurs were “compromised”, says the representative of CCOO.

CEOE sources consider that negotiations are starting normally, since when there are new subjects that generate many doubts or controversies they usually have many consultations, and in this case “it is not being like that.”

Advance in front of “The International Hate”

In the Ministry of Labor they emphasize that “no other country in the world has legislation that protects the rights of LGTBI people.” The LGTBI+ State Federation already celebrated the passage of Spain, “pioneer in the world”, in favor of the rights of the collective in the workplace. This week has insisted on its relevance to a panorama of backward backs. “We are in a bittersweet moment,” says his president, Paula Iglesias. “Faced with the restriction of rights that is taking place in the US and in many European countries, in Spain we remain avant -garde and expand freedoms,” he says.

Two decades ago it was the equal marriage law and, recently, the so -called trans law and the new regulations for equality in the workplace. “All these legislative advances live with a rise from hate speeches and a reactionary wave, which has speakers such as Trump. Hence, the importance of shielding these measures that have been achieved not to take steps back, ”adds Iglesias.

Those steps are already being seen in the business world of the United States. Great companies like Accenture or Walmart are withdrawing their commitments in terms of diversity, equality and inclusion (DEI). There are also other gestures, such as Google, who has executed a controversial change following the new speech that resonates from the White House: eliminating from its calendar the international days of LGTBI pride, the month of women or the month of history Black, among others.

These setbacks have even arrived in Spain, through the US Embassy, ​​which has demanded that their suppliers certify that they do not apply gender equality policies, or diversity and inclusion (DEI), The confidential published. Application supposedly for suppliers subject to US legislation, the claim is the result of the recent “anti -discrimination” rule issued by President Trump with effects on the federal government and its associated bodies.

The Ministry of Labor has rushed to react and has warned that “demanding companies that do not apply diversity policies to be able to operate with the United States is a flagrant violation of current legislation in our country.” In the employer CEOE they defend the signed agreement. “These are fundamental rights, which we defend in any context,” they indicate in the organization of entrepreneurs.

The department directed by Yolanda Díaz has added that the Labor Inspection “will ensure compliance with current regulations and require compliance for all companies that develop their activity in Spain.”

Companies that violate these obligations may face sanctions for a serious infraction “from 751 to 7,500 euros”, they indicate to this medium in the Ministry of Labor. “If there are also situations of effective discrimination of these people or harassment against them in the workplace, the infraction and consequent sanction is very serious,” which can range from 7,501 to 225,018 euros), they add.

The reactionary wave is a reality. Countries like the US, Hungary, Italy and Poland are condemning LGTBI people to live in worse conditions of what they were and endangering the rights achieved

The reactionary wave “is already underway, it is not a threat, it is a reality,” says Toño Abad. “In all areas, educational, health and work is the expression of the International Hate created between Europe, Russia and the US, where countries like Hungary, Italy and Poland are, condemning LGTBI people to live in worse conditions of what they were and endangering the rights achieved and achieved in these years, ”explains UGT’s unionist.

Therefore, agreed labor measures had to be binding, adds Abad. “There was no progress formally, but this had to be an obligation, voluntariness was not enough.” “If these measures were already necessary before, now they are double,” they think in CCOO. “Spain is a flag of diversity, but that does not mean that we do not have to be an avizor eye of what is coming,” says Carolina Vidal, which cites a recent study that confirmed that hate speeches in X (formerly Twitter) fired 50% after taking its reins Elon Musk.

The closet at work subtracts rights

In the Felgtbi+ remember that incorporating measures in favor of equality in companies “is very necessary”, even in a society such as Spain, a reference for integration and recognition of rights for the collective. Because, at work, many people remain in the closet, even when they live outside it in many other areas of their lives.

According to a study by the Federation, seven out of ten LGTBI people are not visible with any person in their work. “When 75% are visible in their usual life, outside their work environment. How is it possible? ”, Highlights Paula Iglesias.

The closet in a space where you spend so many hours and that is so central to many people has a high emotional and identity cost. From “stress, isolation and lack of socialization,” explains Iglesias, to damages to face “comments and microdiscriminations day by day.”

Google eliminates from its calendar references to pride and the month of women, among others



In addition, there is another important invoice, not exercising certain rights so as not to be identified as LGTBI people, such as taking the marriage or hospitalization permit for a disease of your partner. “It is a pity because they are rights that should be inherent to people and you have to fight to get them. And, once achieved, shield them not to take steps back, ”says the president of the Felgtbi+.