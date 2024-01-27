Home page World

From: Michel Guddat

There was already a heat wave in Spain in December. Record values ​​are now being reported for January. The weather authority speaks of an “anomaly”.

Madrid – Full street cafes in Madrid, people bathing in the sea, T-shirts and sunglasses dominate the cityscape. Sounds like normal weather in Spain's summer. The catch: it's only January, in the middle of winter. The Weather Authority Aemet speaks of an “anomaly”, a deviation from the normal.

Record temperature values ​​in January: heat wave reaches Spain, France and Portugal

The reason is the unusual heat that is sweeping over Spain, France and Portugal. Several temperature records for the month of January were broken in various places in Spain. Normal values ​​were reached or exceeded at almost 400 weather stations. This is the case at almost every second station. Not the first time that Spain has been exposed to unusual heat in recent months.

Residents and tourists are also surprised by the sudden rise in temperatures in winter: “We are a little surprised that it is so pleasantly warm. We had expected much lower temperatures. But we don’t think that’s completely normal,” said one holidaymaker t-online.de quoted.

29.9 degrees: The hottest December day on mainland Spain was measured in Malaga in 2023

It's a sunny 18 degrees in Madrid. In the Mediterranean region of Murcia, even 28 degrees are expected in the near future. The temperatures in Andalusia are 24 to 26 degrees. The hottest December day on the Spanish mainland was measured in Malaga in December 2023: the thermometer showed 29.9 degrees.

Even in areas where it is normally colder, the temperatures are different. 20 degrees have already been measured in the city of Soria. For comparison: In January 2023, the maximum temperature was just under 15 degrees, according to meteoblue.com.

“Anyone who says there is no climate change just needs to look at what is happening: either it is too cold or too warm. “I think this is a catastrophe,” said a resident from Madrid t online. The heat wave was triggered by a high over the Mediterranean. (mg)