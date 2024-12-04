The period to submit bids for the 2029 Eurobasket has ended and FIBA ​​has announced the eight candidates to host it. Among them is Spain, which played the role of host in 1973, 1997 and 2007. ‘The family’ took gold in the most recent event (2022).

The headquarters proposed by the Spanish Basketball Federation is the Community of Madrid. The Wizink Center would host Sergio Scariolo’s team in the group stage and all the matches of the continental tournament from the round of 16 onwards.

Some of the countries that make up the list are Slovenia, Lithuania and Finland. The latter aims to host the competition for the second consecutive time. Two teams that stand out for having won at home also make an appearance (Greece in 1987 and Germany in 1993).

On the other hand, the Netherlands and Estonia complete the list to host the Eurobasket. Among the candidates, both are those who have never achieved European glory.

