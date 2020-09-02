With permission from the coronavirus, it is already missing less than a year for the Eurocup. AND Spain does not have a defined ‘eleven’, that we can recite on a run, it doesn’t have a system and it doesn’t have a style. The only thing you have Luis Enrique is a huge challenge, since it must turn the National Team into a block capable of competing against other countries that are already consolidated.

The last two years no have been auspicious to team up. First for the coaches dance, with Luis Enrique in two stages and Robert Moreno certifying the classification for the European, and then for coronavirus. The summary is that Spain carries year and a half without competing, that the National Team is not on the horizon of the fans and that we must recover the illusion of all. And for that you need two things: a good team and winning.

What of make block It is a matter of Luis Enrique, who in the last call included seven debutants. Del Bosque, in 108 games as Head Coach, never led so many new ones at once. But the Asturian has his method. Beyond the green shoots set or not, which will be seen, Luis Enrique has shown at least to know rectify. In the first instance, to everyone’s surprise, left out de list a Gerard Moreno although it only has one striker, Rodrigo Moreno, among the 23 summoned. The positive of Oyarzabal has led Luis Enrique to get the striker back Villarreal, the first national scorer to be selected and the third top scorer in the last league. The general opinion is that Gerard Moreno should be, and finally Luis Enrique has considered it that way. It seems you have done well. In the first two workouts Gerard Moreno has displayed his might and he has been one of the best, with goals of all colors in Las Rozas.

But what has left too more or less clear Luis Enrique with his last list is that he is more for a style of touch than direct play. What is most abundant in the Selection are midfielders of offensive cut, and Luis Enrique does not hide that he has pinned his hopes on the ability scorer of the players of the second line. Good news, since that was the idea he proposed Luis and consolidated Del Bosque. Of course, at that stage, in addition to midfielders ‘Golden Ball level’, Spain enjoyed David Villa, historical top scorer of the National Team.

We’ll see what I know Luis Enrique invents before Germany tomorrow in Stuttgart. There you will see what this can offer new Selection.