He Government of Spain On June 20, the official presentation of the third part of the National Plan for Surveillance and Control of Vector-Transmitted Diseases was carried out, in the face of the growing concern about Lyme disease and Crimean-Congo hemorrhagic fever.

This plan developed by the health authorities of the country aims to improve the detection, management and control of diseases transmitted by ticks, mites and certain parasites.

Until now, surveillance of these diseases was non-existent. Thanks to studies carried out by international entities, it was predicted that cases will increase in the future. The above was done for health reasons within the framework of Euro 2024.

Because the ticks are more active in summer, Caution is recommended especially during outdoor activities. Remembering that these contagious organisms They can be found in parks, gardens and backyards.

Consequently, the World Health Organization (WHO) and the European Center for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) have issued warnings about ticks in their guides to attend Euro 2024 in Germany.

Lyme’s desease

It is transmitted by ticks and caused by bacteria. Can affect various parts of the body, including the skin, heart, nervous system, joints and muscles.

Its most characteristic sign is a target-shaped skin rash. The head of the area of ​​the Health Alerts and Emergencies Coordination Center (CCAES), Lucía García, highlights that it is the most transmitted disease by these arthropods and reaches cause serious and disabling long-term consequences.

Likewise, the director of the CCAES, points out the difficulty in diagnosing it, due to the lack of adequate methods, which makes it difficult to confirm if the symptoms are caused by this condition.

Crimean-Congo hemorrhagic fever

It is a viral disease, also transmitted by ticks. Its initial symptoms include fever, dizziness, vomiting, headaches, eye and neck pain, and severe pain in the back and legs.

Has a mortality of almost 40% and it can be spread from person to person, unlike Lyme disease.

Since 2016, only 15 cases of Crimean-Congo hemorrhagic fever. The CCAES anticipates an increase in cases, highlighting the possible underdetection in certain regions where health workers do not expect their presence.

Sanitary disruption in Spain

It has been determined that the Lyme’s desease is concentrated in the north of the country, especially in Asturias and Galicia. For its part, the Crimean-Congo hemorrhagic fever has focused on Salamanca and Extremadura.

Likewise, it has been noted increase in tick bites in some regions. For example, in the Valencian Community, cases multiplied by six in the last five years.

The above could be related to climate change. Higher temperatures have extended the season of tick activity, which now begins a month earlier, in April instead of May.

