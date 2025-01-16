Scams and deceptions are the order of the day, and behind every message, call or email there may be hiding a malicious attack that has the objective of emptying our bank account.

It seems that new types of deception emerge every day, and the worst of all is that they are becoming more sophisticated, complete, and often difficult to detect. To do this, users have to be aware of the dangers that exist, and that is why the Civil Guard has notified that a new scam has spread in Spain that consists of several previous steps before stealing your money.

It all starts with the collection of victim data, To do this, cybercriminals resort to more typical cyberattacks such as phishing, fraudulent calls or through data leaks of large companies. Your goal is get hold of your personal and sensitive information.

When they achieve this, their next step is Contact your telephone company and request a duplicate SIM card. To ask for it, they impersonate you with all the information they have collected about you. As soon as they receive it and activate it, your mobile phone becomes totally inoperative, that is, it loses the connection and at this moment access your bank account through access request codes (received by SMS) that reach them, and not you, because they have a duplicate SIM.

At the moment They can now make purchases and make other fraudulent chargesall this without you realizing it because you do not receive any type of notification because you do not have a connection.

Keys to avoid this scam

Turn on two-step authentication : Implement an additional security system for bank accounts, requiring extra verification in addition to the password.

: Implement an additional security system for bank accounts, requiring extra verification in addition to the password. Diversify verification methods : use more secure methods than SMS, such as fingerprint or electronic signature, to confirm the user’s identity.

: use more secure methods than SMS, such as fingerprint or electronic signature, to confirm the user’s identity. Employ biometric security measures – Use biometric registration (fingerprint, facial recognition, etc.) to strengthen account protection.

– Use biometric registration (fingerprint, facial recognition, etc.) to strengthen account protection. Use Google access keys: Implement Google access keys as an extra layer of security to protect your bank account.