Pedaling to work saves lives, according to a British study. This research says that four out of ten people who ride a bicycle are less likely to die. It can also be argued that urban pollution is reduced. But it is a reality that traveling with this means of transport through Spanish cities is a complicated task.

“Its use continues to rise,” says Laura Vergara, manager of ConBici, an association that defends sustainable mobility by bicycle. “The urban cyclable network of the cities of our country are not designed in the form of a mesh and connected,” conclude almost unanimously the platforms in defense of the bicycle with which this newspaper has contacted on the occasion of the World Bicycle Day. cars.

Calculating total cyclable kilometers in Spain is a complicated task. “There is no unified data,” these associations respond. When asked the question, the first response is “I think” or “they say…”. An approximate figure is the 9,636 kilometers that ConBici offers in its Bicycle Accounts report. “But here infrastructures such as Greenways and EuroVelo Routes are counted,” Vergara clarifies.

According to data, for example, from the Madrid City Council – says Miguel de Andrés, head of urban cycling at the Pedalibre Association – the capital has almost 700 kilometers, but “cycle lanes, shoulders, leisure circuits, the green ring itself are included. », he reveals. “These are not valid cycle paths for everyday mobility by bike.”

Forgetting the roads beyond the city, “those that go through parks are not worth it either,” the associations remind us, the Spanish figure is very far from the data of its European neighbors.

The infrastructure in Copenhagen reaches 600 kilometers, that of Amsterdam exceeds 800 kilometers. In Spain? “Things have been done well in cities like Valencia or Seville,” highlights Vergara. Although cycling mobility data is a headache, of the large cities in Spain, Barcelona, ​​together with Madrid, is the one with the greatest number of kilometers.

However, not everything is positive. “If you arrive by car in Barcelona you know where things are and where you have to go,” explains Albert García, member of the Amics de la Bici Association. “On a bike there are no logical routes,” he adds. This is one of the most common complaints from all associations. “They are not made with a network or mesh in mind,” says the Pedalibre spokesperson.

MADRID

“These bike lanes must be comfortable and attractive enough to encourage their use,” adds Miguel de Andrés. The bicycle wants to take to the streets and, according to the latest Bicycle Observatory, trips with this means of transport have increased by 40% compared to 2019, the date on which the last survey was carried out.

In Barcelona, ​​there are around 200,000 journeys, around 3% of the total. In Madrid, it does not reach 1% and in Valencia it rises to 4.8% of journeys. “The use of bicycles has increased, if we want more people to use it we have to promote it and thus there will be more people who are encouraged,” highlights Quílez. However, it is not only useful that there are kilometers of lanes, but they have to be useful.

VALENCIA

This is precisely what has happened in recent years in the Valencian capital. “Bicycle culture has grown, because the design has been well thought out,” responds Belén Calahorro, manager of Valencia en bici. “Although there is still a long way to go and improve,” highlights the Valencian spokesperson. “The problem is that the bike is not thought of as just another mode of transportation,” explains Miguel de Andrés, from Pedalibre.

SEVILLE

The variety of bike lanes in the same city can be a real gibberish, even for cyclists themselves. In Madrid, up to 16 different types are concentrated according to various associations. “And many of them are not safe,” says the project manager at Ecodes. “This is a lack of a solid strategy,” say the associations consulted for this report. “There is a lack of will to steal space from the car,” says Juanma Mellado, president of the Sevillian association A contramano.

In mid-June, the Ministry of Transport, Mobility and Urban Agenda together with the General Directorate of Traffic (DGT) presented a guide of recommendations for the design of cycling infrastructure so that all these roads are more standardized and, above all, , be safer. “Because in some cities they are not,” warns Quílez. “Sharing a lane with a car is not very safe,” he justifies.

The lack of safety is one of the great obstacles to bicycle use in cities, “although only 3.8% of serious accidents in the city are responsible for cyclists,” highlights the latest Bicycle Observatory. However, 51.6% point to the danger due to excess motorized traffic when asked about the main difficulties in traveling by bicycle in the city and another 41.8% emphasize the lack of adequate roads for the circulation of bikes.

To date, each municipality followed the instructions of its municipal technicians. Thus, in some cities, sidewalk lanes are more frequent, in others, lanes separated by safety elements and in others, 30 lanes. “The key is to create safe spaces,” details the spokesperson for Valencia by bike. Divided into ten chapters, the Government’s strategy is committed to the construction of bicycle lanes located to the left of the road, adjacent to the median, to the left of the bus lane, or on the opposite side, among others.

The technicians from the DGT and the ministry are committed to the creation of lanes segregated from motorized traffic and ask to avoid shared lanes and “if this option is used, the maximum speed should be 20 km/h,” they point out. Although the key is “that cycle lanes are created at the expense of gaining space for the car,” this guide details. “There is a lack of political will to carry this out,” comments Carlos Mazón, coordinator of Biziz Bizi Bilbao. “The problem is that the use of the bicycle has been ideologized and is used as a political asset,” denounces Quílez.

With the change of municipal executives in many cities, many bike lanes have begun to be reversed. This is the case of Valencia, Elche, Logroño and Valladolid. “It is a mistake and, furthermore, they are putting money from European funds at risk,” comments the Ecodes spokesperson.