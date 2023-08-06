Cristina Arribas’ mailbox is full of beaches, cities, natural landscapes, monuments and sunsets. This Barcelonan architect receives at least one tourist postcard every week. It is a small piece of cardboard that summarizes the world visited by those who write to you from any corner of the planet. It’s not by chance. It is the response of her circle of friends to the postcards that she has been sending regularly for years. She began in the eighties, from an amused look at those images that represented a modern Spain that, in reality, was no longer modern. She began to send them as a joke: she chose the one in a roundabout in Granada over the one in the Alhambra. “And here I am now, crazy lost,” she says with a laugh, who has thousands of copies in her collection and has received a doctorate thanks to a thesis on an object today synonymous with nostalgia and romanticism. “Digital photography has killed her,” she says. “Before, you used to send one to say ‘I was there.’ Now that is done on the Instagram wall or with a message on WhatsApp ”, laments Arribas, who declares her love for this little piece of cellulose whose first shipment in Spain was made in 1873, just 150 years ago.

Writing a few lines, affixing a stamp and putting the postcard in the mailbox was one of the most repeated gestures during the holidays of the 20th century. Today it has become a rarity that foreign tourists hardly practice (in France more than 300 million are sent a year, according to the French media). Correos does not have data segmented by this type of letter, but company sources explain that “they appear in smaller volumes” among the five million shipments that are collected per month from mailboxes. The scarcity of companies in the sector is another clear symptom. Sales have plummeted and those who resist do so thanks to the crumbs of what was once a huge business.

“You can no longer survive on postcards alone,” admits José Gesa, commercial director of Escudo de Oro, the only publisher still standing among the big ones that dominated production in the 1960s. “Today the function of postal workers [vitrinas donde se exponen las tarjetas] it is to attract the attention of the visitors so that they later enter the stores and buy other things”, reveals Gesa. Escudo de Oro was born in 1956 and was reinvented in 2002 together with the Austrian group Smile to launch personalized objects such as magnets, thermoses or salt shakers. The Catalan company still produces postcards for half of Europe and cities like New York or Miami, but far from its large numbers. Two decades ago it had several photographers on staff and printed more than 100 million postcards a year. Now work with professionals freelancing and its circulations rarely exceed 10 million annually. “If each traveler sent a postcard, it would be the milk,” Gesa sighs in the middle of a summer with a tourist record and with Spain on its way to exceeding 83.5 million visitors in its best year, 2019.

In the center of Malaga, in the Sant Miquel de Balansat tobacconist, in the surroundings of the Cordoba Mosque, in the coastal towns of Asturias, in museum shops or any other tourist spot, the postcards are still there —sometimes faded— but few send them. New technologies are the key. WhatsApp messages to notify arrival at the destination, Instagram galleries to recount the trip or the accumulation of selfies in typical places have replaced them. Buying a stamp —at a price even higher than the tourist postcard— at the Post Office or a tobacconist, buying the card, finding a pen, asking for the address and writing a few lines by hand is today a barrier of laziness that seems insurmountable. “Given the immediacy of communication, the postal letter is strange,” remarks José Antonio González Alcantud, professor in the Department of Social Anthropology of the Faculty of Philosophy and Letters at the University of Granada. “However, with the new media it is difficult for us to convey the spirit of the place,” adds who believes that people who miss sending and receiving a postcard have the impression of “living in the false” and are tired of a “hyperrealistic” world ” where the destinations recreate what the tourist expects, although it no longer exists in reality.

“Spain is different”

When they were born, in the mid-19th century, postcards were blank paper for functional messages. His invention was associated with the stamp and his shipments, without an envelope, were faster and cheaper than conventional letters. It became popular immediately. And soon the decoration began: first with hand engravings, then with different artistic techniques and finally with photographs. The images were accompanied by a small text as a prehistoric tweet. In Spain, its use was regulated in 1871 and the first shipment was made in 1873. Specialists place its golden age at the end of the 19th century, when the Spanish sent almost a million a year, according to data collected in Evocation, history and postcards between republics, publication of the Castilla-La Mancha Study Center. Later came its tourist use. And the Franco regime saw a gold mine to show the world a modern country. The regime drew inspiration from the American dream and the glamor of the French and Italian coasts for its designs, which he readily copied. It was a second golden age. Also for his specific slang — picturesque detail, typical corner, beauties of the city — to describe what they showed.

Postcard belonging to the personal collection of Cristina Arribas.

And what did they teach? A country full of historical heritage, typical products, bullfights and flamenco, but also the modernity of highways, large avenues and hotels of the so-called relaxation style, whose culmination was the Costa del Sol. “Whoever sent the postcard pointed to his room in the image with a little arrow”, recalls Cristina Arribas, who was trapped by those images that also included maps, mountains, landscapes, family scenes and many beaches, some with tourists showing their breasts fully uncovered. The photographs were interspersed with a pop-influenced graphic design. There was collages and montages with aesthetics kitsch. Sometimes the same image was used for different destinations. “It didn’t matter, the important thing was to say that you had been there,” explains Arribas, whose thesis —which weighs 8.5 kilos physically and 176 megabytes digitally and collects an incredible variety of postcards— has given way to a book, Greetings from the USA / Greetings from Spainwhich he signs together with Juan José Lahuerta and will be published by the Concreta publishing house at the end of the summer.

“The postcard includes an idealized interpretation of a place, with its editing process and manipulation of the image. They usually have saturated colors, perfect clouds, blue skies and include montages. Everything is very artificial and they are part of the construction of a tourist reality that today already invades everything”, adds the art historian Carmelo Vera, owner of some 20,000 copies that he has acquired little by little to prepare his classes at the University of La Laguna. (Tenerife). A small part of his collection and that of Arribas are shown in the exhibition Postcard Dialogue, that is exhibited in the Museum of History and Anthropology of La Laguna until August 31. “We seek to rescue the values ​​of the tourist postcard, how it has built reality and its importance for contemporary visual culture,” says Vera. Even they have published a manifesto a group that seeks to revalue the object, vindicate its potential, defend it “as a genre and as a language” and underline its function and the social uses it had until not too long ago. Also to highlight the importance of files made up of hundreds of thousands of images. Many of the old postcards can be purchased today on internet sites such as Todocoleccion or Delcampe, where there are thousands of reproductions from different times and places. It is a sea in which to dive in search of corners that today have disappeared or have been modified by mass tourism.

Cristina Arribas, on August 1, in Barcelona, ​​along with some of her thousands of postcards. albert garcia

There is hope

Far from considering it something old, there are those who keep the postcard alive. “Foreigners buy a lot, also to send them, especially in summer. Spaniards… few”, they affirm in the tobacconist on Calle Larios, the main shopping street in Malaga, where there are cards even in the shape of a clover. In Correos they also emphasize that in the summer period the postcards that pass through the hands of their professionals increase, who sometimes must solve riddles to deliver them to incomplete addresses or illegible names. “Sending and receiving them is proof that you really remember someone,” says Auxi Vega, 39, who writes several to her friends on each outing. “It’s a nice thing in this individualistic society. And the feeling of opening the mailbox and finding one warms my heart a lot”, says the woman from Malaga. It is her way of clinging to other times where communication had a more leisurely process. Also a fight against the immediate and fleeting against the stable. “Postcards as a printed object have their evocative power and will surely be more durable than virtual ones”, points out, also far from pessimism, the artist Joan Rabascall in an article published in the magazine ABOUT, from the University of Granada. La Complutense de Madrid launched last May a essay by the same author titled Spain is different about the universe of the postcard, which he psychoanalyzes and does not take for dead.

Neither do the companies —mostly small— that have opted to renew the sector with impressive images that can only be captured by the best photographers, illustrations and other artistic techniques that reinvent the postcard. Levante Studio in Cabo de Gata does it with a series of stylish designs vintage from places like Rodalquilar or Las Negras, which can be purchased at the tobacconist’s shop in this tiny coastal town. Also the artist Javier Navarrete, with illustrations of different cities, Curro Suárez inspired by Madrid or the brand Be Guiri, focused on the province of Cádiz. Triangle Postals enhances the charm of the Balearic Islands with editions made by the illustrators Belén Pez and Marina Pons Wolff. “You have to offer something different because most of the sales are already for souvenirs, not for shipments,” says Juan Dong, photographer and manager of Ediciones Asangre, in Seville. He has updated the postcards of the Andalusian capital with black and white images, old formats such as Polaroid and a collection of stylish illustrations. art deco Made by Jérôme Pradet. “It’s the way to keep the postcard alive,” he says.

Image belonging to the personal collection of Cristina Arribas.

