End of the European today in Torun with no less than 14 finals and plenty of spotlights in the Polish City Arena to look out for. As for the Spanish team, several real medal options: Katir and Mechaal in the 3,000, Jorge Ureña in the heptathlon and Ana Peleterio in the triple jump; and other athletes who arrive in an exceptional state of form and allow us to dream of reaching the final and once there, enjoy.

Outside the peninsular wall, a name catches the eye: Armand Duplantis. The 21-year-old Swede born in the US will win the pole vault today and the question is whether he will break the world record. His long-awaited duel with Frenchman Renauld Lavillenie will not come due to injury to the 31-year-old Frenchman who had recently jumped 6.06m. Mondo has a ticket to take off his Air Duplantis flight bound for European gold and perhaps to see a jumper for the first time cross a 6.20 ribbon.

PROGRAM OF THE DAY

MORNING SESSION

10: 00h Heptathlon (60m hurdles) Jorge Ureña

10: 20h 1st round 60m (F) Maribel Pérez and Paula Sevilla

10: 53h Final Triple jump (M)

11: 00h Heptathlon (pole) Jorge Ureña

11: 19h Final height (M)

12: 35h Semifinal 60m (F) Pérez * and Sevilla *

13: 00h Semifinal 60m hurdles (M) Martínez and Llopis

13: 20h Semifinal 60m hurdles (F) Errandonea

EVENING SESSION

17: 00h Final 60m hurdles (M) Martínez * and Llopis *

17: 05h Final pole (M)

17: 15h Final 60m hurdles (F) Errandonea *

17: 20h Final Triple jump (F) Peleteiro

17: 30h Heptathlon 1,000m Jorge Ureña

17: 45h Final height (F) 17: 52h Final 3,000m (M) Katir and Mechaal

18: 13h Final 800m (F)

18: 25h Final 800m (M)

18: 46h Final 60m (F) Pérez * and Sevilla *

18: 57h Final 4x400m (M)

19:10 Final 4x400m (F)

* If classified