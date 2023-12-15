The Spanish women's soccer team, current world champion, ends the year at the top of the FIFA rankings. La Roja thus becomes the fourth team to occupy the lead in the world rankings, after the United States, Germany and Sweden, the last number one and which it has defeated twice recently when it is part of the same group in the League of Nations, of which Spain is a semi-finalist. The United States climbs one step and is now second despite its early setback in the World Cup in Australia and New Zealand, while France climbs two steps and is placed third. They are the two teams that accompany the Spanish team on the podium.

Almost four months have passed since the last publication of the FIFA World Ranking. Since last August, almost 400 international matches have been played, more than ever in a similar period of time.

In Europe, the qualifiers for the Paris 2024 Olympic Football Tournament have been played, as well as the UEFA Nations League. In addition, the qualifiers for the respective continental tournaments have been held and the Pacific Games have taken place. Obviously, all these appointments have had an impact on the December ranking, the last one in 2023.

