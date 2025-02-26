02/26/2025



Wembleyone of the mecas of football, sacred land for the Anglo -Saxons and also for Barcelona, ​​conquered two European glasses on its green grass, it became great to Spain. The national team added its first defeat in the group stage of the Nations League after falling before England (0-1) In a duel that touched the goal in abundance, but its lack of aim and defensive errors ended up throwing the locals. Was Park The one that left the victory on the island, author the front of a goal caused by a new defensive wall error. Although Parallolo and Caldentey were close to signing the tie in the second half, England knew how to suffer and deny the passage to the Spanish to the final beep.

England

Hampton; Bronze, Williamson, Bright, Charles; Walsh, Clinton, Tone (Naz, min.84); Park (Kelly, min.64), James, Russo (Parris, min.64).

Spain

Coll, Batlle, Paredes, Méndez, Carmona (Leila Ouahabi, min.56); Aleixandri (Zubieta, Min. 83), Bonmatí, Caldentey; Pina, Paralluelo (Redondo, Min. 83), Lucía García (Athenea, min.70).

Goals

1-0: Park, min.33.

Referee and incidents

T.olofsson (Sweden). He admonished Walls and Kelly. Party played at Wembley, London, against 50,000 fans.

To the rhythm of Aitana Bonmatívery fine the midfielder as usual, Spain began to build its superiority against England in the first minutes. Their possessions were very long, low pulse but of great intention, and, when the premises fell hypnotized at such a battery of passes, the selection took the opportunity to seize the fang strongly. Very close was SALMA PARALLUELO To make the first of the night after a great play, almost Maradonian, with several consecutive cuts, but his genius was dull by an sea of ​​Anglo -Saxon legs. Lucia Garciashortly after, he took advantage of the chaos generated by a corner to send the ball to the crossbar with a shot to mouth. England took refuge successfully in his physique, but the truth is that visiting talent was clearly imposed.

Pieces among which only squeedd Wallsthat since its return to the national team has failed to reach the expected level. He suffered the Barça central with the game for the bands of the premises and even saw the yellow in 22 after demolishing Tooone. That insecurity gave wings to England, which came with more continuity. His goal was not made effective because of Coll’s genius under sticks, but the change in dynamics had been evident. Spain forgave at the time and now it was time to suffer, a reality that became effective in 33. A great individual action of Russo for the left sector led to the fact that Parkassisted by the walls itself, score the first one at pleasure with the already defeated visiting defense. The coup was soft by the copy of Parallolo, but the break prevented him from having an impact on the electronic.

Renewed the pupils of Montse I took After the resumption. Caldentey almost atina from the long distance and Garcia, after a good pass in depth of her partner, was close to beating Hampton. A blizzard only detained for an almost total blackout in the stadium, colored by the 50,000 phones that inhabited in the stands and by the surviving screens, in which you could read “come on, England!” Overcome technical problems, I took the scalpel and introduced Leila Ouahabi To stop the bleeding on the left wing, but the British seemed again thrown for victory, with options to increase their advantage and very solid on the defensive plot.









PARALLUELOthe best of the Spanish side, or at least the most brave, enjoyed a very clear opportunity to make the draw. However, when he ran without opposition to the goal, the ball was left behind, thus wasting one of the few mistakes made by the local rear. There were 15 minutes left for the end and the selection was overturned in the attack, it only needed a pinch of luck to reach the long -awaited draw. A luck that, on the other hand, never made an appearance.