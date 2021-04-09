The Selection took a new step forward in its growth against the almighty Holland. For La Roja it was not a mere friendly and managed to beat the current European champion and world runner-up thanks to a single goal from Patri Guijarro. It was a deceptive 1-0, as there could have been many more goals for Vilda’s.

Spain tried to you to you to Holland since it jumped to the grass. Neither A Clockwork Orange nor its fourth place in the FIFA rankings weighed the Spanish players. La Roja responded with their football and annulled their rival. One of the culprits was Alexia Putellas. The midfielder was delighted by her recent appointment as captain because she was the most decisive player on the pitch from the first moment.

After half an hour it was she who started the play for La Roja’s goal. The one of the Barça took a corner in short, Pereira crossed to the far post and Guijarro finished of head to pleasure. A strategy move to put the Spanish team ahead. Another strong point to add to Vilda’s team, which does not stop showing new things at each appointment. In addition, the coach took the risk of forming a defense of three of centrals against the world runner-up and the performance could not be better.

The Oranje, immersed in the preparation for the JJ OO, did not seem the powerful team that it is. His most remarkable occasion was a Spanish one, Guijarro, who when trying to block a cross from the right was about to send the ball into his own goal. Missing was Miedema, one of the best strikers in the world. Until the minute 88 did not arrive the most serious scare, but it went away.

Occasions

It would have been very unfair, because Jenni and the rest of the Spanish players did their thing throughout the match. The Madrid forward had the second in a great hit inside the area that Van Veenendal cleared with reflexes. Cardona, who was the one who focused on that play, was a martyrdom for the Dutch defenders. And it was not the only one: Mariona in the other band, Esther from roadrunner, Guijarro and Alexia controlling …

Spain deserved more. Holland could not get out of his field. When Guijarro caught the ball it came out like a spring, devastating the rivals. Another center from Cardona from the right, and a ball to the post from Aitana, increased the recital. Esther searched for him from the edge of the area, with no luck.

No more was needed. Spain returned to fulfill in a crash of maximum demand. They are the games that make this team grow and that allow us to dream that a year from now, at the European Championship in England, success may be very close.