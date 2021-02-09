Spain is extending restrictions on its border with Portugal until March

The Spanish government announced today, Tuesday, that it has extended restrictions on its 1,200-kilometer border with Portugal until March 1, as the two countries try to control a jump in cases of infection and death from the Coronavirus.

The Spanish Interior Ministry said in the official government gazette: “The continuation of strict measures on movement in both Spain and Portugal justify the maintenance of … restrictions at the land borders.”

The two governments agreed to close the borders on January 28 for non-essential travel, with exceptions for cross-border workers, health workers and truck drivers.

A jump in cases in Portugal since Christmas brought hospitals close to the brink of collapse and was the cause of strict nationwide lockdown. The number of injuries and deaths decreased significantly in the past week, but the number of people receiving treatment in hospitals and intensive care units remained high.

In Spain, a third wave of “Covid-19” recedes as the number of infections decreases, but officials say that the arrival of new mutated strains could cause a new mutation.