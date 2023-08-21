Today, Sunday, Spain witnessed a severe heat wave, the fourth and final during the current season, with unusually high temperatures in the north-east and south of the country.

And the Spanish Meteorological Agency said that the temperature rose in most parts of the Iberian Peninsula today, and exceeded 40 degrees in the “Catalog” and “Aragon” regions in the northeast of the country.

Meteorologists pointed out that the recent heat wave was caused by strong sunlight directly above a mass of hot air, and that this wave particularly affected the north-east of the country and its main river basins.

In the capital, Madrid, where the temperature touched 38 degrees, many confirmed that the high temperature affected their sleep.

“The worst thing that happens to you during a heat wave is that you can’t sleep well at night,” said Antonio Torte, 69, from Madrid.

The heat wave is expected to continue until Thursday, with temperatures peaking on Monday or Tuesday.

Since Tuesday, hundreds of firefighters have been battling a blaze on the Spanish tourist island of Tenerife in the Canary archipelago, forcing more than 12,000 people to flee their homes.

The fire broke out after a heat wave hit the archipelago off the west coast of Africa, causing drought in large parts of the island.

Last year, Spain was hit by more than 500 fires that burned more than 300,000 hectares, making it the worst affected country in Europe, according to the European Forest Fire Information System.

So far this year, 340 fires have been recorded, destroying nearly 76,000 hectares, according to the same source.

Spain is one of the European countries most vulnerable to climate change.