PreviousDirectChronicle

In one of the thorniest territories, where it had crashed in the World Cup in Qatar, against Croatia, the most dominant team in the fate of the limit moments of extra time, in an environmental caldera against, Spain was crowned again with a trophy , under the baton of a coach who spent weeks in doubt and with the last photograph of a winger scoring Panenka-style the final penalty of the tiebreaker against Livakovic, the goalkeeper who most dominates that fate in the world along with the Argentine Dibu Martínez .

0 Dominik Livakovic, Perisic, Martin Erlic, Josip Sutalo, Juranovic (Josip Stanisic, min. 111), Modric, Brozovic, Kovacic, Pasalic (Petkovic, min. 61), Luka Ivanusec (Nikola Vlasic, min. 78) and Kramaric (Lovro Majer, min 90) 0 Unai Simón, Alba, Jesús Navas (Dani Carvajal, min. 96), Laporte, Le Normand (Nacho, min. 78), Fabián (Merino, min. 78), Yeremy Pino (Ansu Fati, min. 66), Rodrigo, Marco Asensio, Gavi (Dani Olmo, min. 86) and Morata (Joselu, min. 66) goals Referee Felix Zwayer Yellow cards Gavi (min. 80), Petkovic (min. 91), Nacho (min. 96) and Rodrigo (min. 97)

The League of Nations is not the most lustrous of tournaments, it didn’t even exist the last time Spain won its last cup, Euro 2012, but La Roja has won again, and has done so by leaving signs that it has made amends. problems that caused her to stumble, for example, in Qatar.

Outclassed by Spain, Croatia drove the match into the gorge of extra time for their latest ambush. In those straits he moves like nobody else. With this, there were eight since the World Cup in Russia, of which six had won. Before this one in Rotterdam they had only lost one, precisely against Spain, in the quarterfinals of the last Euro Cup.

The development of the game, a 0-0, an extra time, a penalty shootout, could have a certain aroma of the last bump in Qatar against Morocco. But the path to the jump-off in the eleven meters had been quite different. Spain generated increasing danger as the minutes were consumed. He stepped on the area, skirted the goal, and when he found himself at the fatal moment of the shootout, he conducted himself with a formidable poise far removed from what was seen in Qatar. Only Laporte missed, to the crossbar, and not even that error altered the course. Unai stopped the next one and Carvajal closed the final with the genius of a specialist.

This new team is taking shape, starting with the line-up, with only two variations compared to the semifinal against Italy, and one, the entry of Asensio for Rodrigo Moreno, attributable to his physical problems. The other was Fabián for Mikel Merino, one of the regulars in the three previous games. Spain set foot in a final again, after the loss two years ago against France also in the League of Nations, and the coach faced it with what seems to be the first glimpse of a stable group. Spain is taking that body of stability, and also a certain rennet under a scorching atmosphere that was missing in the intensity of Hampden Park, when they fell against Scotland in March.

Feyenoord’s stadium, known for its shape as De Kuip (the bathtub) burned more like a cauldron. Of the 41,500 authorized seats, Croatian fans occupied more than 25,000. The game was played submerged in the continuous waste of their songs. The 6,000 Spaniards barely managed to raise their voices above the rival noise. Under that tone between Argentina and the Balkans, dotted with some red flares in both backgrounds, Spain held the pulse with the aplomb of the old days. The stands tightened more than Modric’s squad, but La Roja maintained control. And that in front of him formed one of the most dominant and decisive midfielders of the last five years: Modric, Brozovic and Kovacic.

The first slap was given by Gavi, as against Italy. He launched himself voraciously for a central defender, swiped the ball from him and the shot narrowly missed him. Spain threatened in the center, with the determination of Gavi and the foresight of Fabián. His appearance in the eleven helped to hold Modric and free Rodri somewhat, but above all to progress in attack. Good footing, long stride, food on the scorching ground that appears between the lines, and shot.

Croatia was waiting, which is generally their most disturbing position. She slides like no one over the edge, while the parties accelerate towards the cliff. She gives no sign of her pulse rising. And so time went by, with some part of the half chaotic dance of the three in the middle, that kind of Croatian jazz, captivating until it itches.

De la Fuente raised the pressure by throwing Joselu and Ansu onto the field, and later Dani Olmo, and Spain was locking up and scratching Croatia as time passed and Modric’s crew glimpsed that promising terrain that for them is almost always the extension. But there, perhaps in the most inhospitable territory, the most full of bad memories, Spain won another final.

You can follow EL PAÍS Sports on Facebook and Twitteror sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter.