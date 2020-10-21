A man sitting on a bench in Pamplona, ​​on October 17. Alvaro Barrientos / AP

Spain is close to one million infections and it does so with a record of infections reported in a single day. Health has communicated 37,889 new cases this Monday, the highest figure recorded to date – which in this case includes all the cases of the weekend, a period in which Health does not update the data. The biggest peaks had occurred on the last two Mondays in September, with around 31,000 new infections. Since the beginning of the pandemic, 974,449 infections have been recorded.

The cumulative incidence at 14 days was also record, with 312 cases per 100,000 inhabitants on average throughout the country, but with large differences between communities. Regions such as Navarra (945 cases), Melilla (713), La Rioja (531) and Aragón (509) exceed the barrier of 500 cases per 100,000 inhabitants which, together with two other criteria (positivity and ICU occupation), marks the need for perimeter confinement of its large municipalities. Only the Canary Islands, with 77, is below 100 cases per 100,000 inhabitants.

The record of infections in one day is a “bad sign”, says Ildefonso Hernández, spokesman for the Spanish Society of Public Health (Sespas). But he clarifies: “Let’s see a few more days. The European trend is going strong upwards and several of the large countries are already passing us, such as the United Kingdom and France ”. In Spain, he adds, the cases are on the rise, but “there is some autonomous community that is down and tends to remain, while Madrid also remains. What Catalonia does in the coming days, together with Madrid and Andalusia, will determine the general trend ”, he assures. And he warns: “This virus is really difficult, many people remain susceptible and it will continue to spread.”

Pedro Gullón, a member of the Spanish Epidemiology Society, recalls that Spain has been experiencing very high incidences for a long time and in a phase of ups and downs. The current wave, he adds, seems “more continuous over time” and “surely we will see more ups and downs with many territorial differences”. “It seems that we reached a maximum but that later the cases did not decrease; We went to a plateau with some ups and downs; now up ”, he adds.

Fernando Simón, director of the Center for the Coordination of Health Alerts and Emergencies (CCAES), acknowledged this Monday that Spain is not evolving “as well as we would like”. Last week he had spoken of the stabilization of the pandemic. This Monday he described the incidence as “very high” and said that there is “a small upward trend” similar to that which is being registered in the rest of Europe. However, he stressed that the increase in cases has been slow and progressive in Spain, while the dynamics of other countries has been to multiply infections by two or three in a matter of two weeks. “I would like to think that we will slow down,” he said, assuming that infections will continue to grow. “It is expected that in winter, if we do not take prevention measures into account, we will have an increase in incidence,” he added.

The daily Health report added 217 deaths to the official count on Monday. So far 33,992 people have died since the beginning of the pandemic, according to official data, which during the first wave did not include many cases of people who died without undergoing a diagnostic test. With a death date in the last seven days, 459 people died. According to the latest data from the National Institute of Statistics, the excess mortality since March is almost 59,000 deaths, that is, there have been 59,000 more deaths than expected according to the average of previous years.

The occupancy of hospital beds and ICUs has also risen since the last report, last Friday. One in five ICU beds (21%) is already occupied by coronavirus patients, with large differences by communities. Ceuta, Melilla, Madrid, Aragón and La Rioja are around 40%. Castilla y León is close with 36%. In hospitals, one in 10 beds (10.36%) is occupied by people affected by the virus on average throughout Spain. Madrid and Melilla exceed 20%. There are 12,945 people admitted. Figures that are worrisome for Simón despite not representing a rapid increase because “they continue to put pressure on the system and increase, with the problem that this may pose.”

The director of the CCAES explained that the age group between 10 and 19 years is the one that has registered the greatest increase in the incidence of covid and has highlighted the high level of detection of positives, with between 40 and 45% of cases asymptomatic. The fatality, he added, continues to fall and stands at 3.5%, compared to 12.3% that it had at the beginning of the pandemic.

The Director of the Center for the Coordination of Health Alerts and Emergencies, Fernando Simón, this Monday, during the press conference at the Ministry of Health in Madrid. On video, his statements.PHOTO: FERNANDO ALVARADO / VIDEO: ATLAS

“We are all very tired,” said Simón, referring to the restrictive measures that different territories have been enduring for months. He has also appealed to individual responsibility by asking the population to comply with the provisions, even with “greater care” now that the winter season begins and to “avoid other more restrictive ones with a more important social and economic impact.”

“The cold can cause us to move more activities indoors, where there is more risk, apart from the fact that it can increase the cases of similar seasonal diseases, such as influenza and other winter respiratory viruses, which can saturate primary care and laboratories because they share symptoms with covid, “says epidemiologist Gullón. And that, he adds, “can make control difficult.”

As for the evolution of the Community of Madrid, Simón has recognized that it is positive. The impact of the imposed measures has been “clearly beneficial,” he said. “We have to see how it evolves from now on because this is not over. Madrid, despite the fact that the evolution is relatively good, continues to be 439 cases per 100,000 inhabitants today and these are very high incidences ”, he added.

In addition, Simón has reported that the technicians of the Community of Madrid and the Ministry of Health are already working in the subsequent scenario of the state of alarm, which will cease to apply next Saturday and that the Government will not try to extend it. Although, he stressed, “the last word will be the political leaders.” The director of the CCAES has highlighted that of the nine Madrid municipalities – including the capital – that entered perimeter confinement on the 9th, seven are “clearly below 500 and five of them below 400”.

This Wednesday the Interterritorial Council is scheduled to study the new early response draft, which includes common scales to determine what measures to take according to various epidemiological criteria.

