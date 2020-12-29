Wuhan river port, in China’s Hubei province, last Sunday. ALY SONG / Reuters

With the coronavirus elevated to a pandemic that has already claimed more than 30,000 lives around the world, China has become the tea grounds in which to scrutinize the future. Not only in search of techniques with which to control the advance of the infection, starting with the closure of territories to which more and more countries are joining, but also because of the economic cost of these drastic measures.

The Spanish Government has just approved the limitation of movements of workers in all sectors, except the essential ones. In this way, all of Spain will experience a regime similar to that of Wuhan, the epicenter of the catastrophe. This city has been isolated from the rest of the world since last January 23, a measure that was extended shortly after to the rest of Hubei province, home to 60 million people, and that if the Chinese Government’s plans are fulfilled, it will reach its end next April 8.

The scenario that comes into effect on Monday is similar to what happened in Wuhan on January 27, when urban traffic was prohibited. From that moment, only a few private cars with special permits, taxis that performed minimal services and the trucks that were part of the special supply line organized by the authorities with the purpose of maintaining the supply of products, could only be seen on the streets. staples and price stability. At a gas station on the outskirts of the city, a driver explained on that first day without traffic that inside his vehicle he was carrying “newspaper articles, especially masks”.

The essential difference between the two situations is that the Chinese government applied these forceful measures in only one of its 33 provinces. In the rest of the national territory, the mobility of people, although with restrictions, continued to be allowed. A majority of citizens, however, chose to seek refuge in their homes and limit their trips abroad as much as possible. This also contributed to the fact that the start of the health crisis coincided with the lunar new year, celebrated on the night of January 24. The extension of vacations, in some cases up to three weeks, and the strict measures for the reinstatement of workers resulted in a sudden stop to the economy.

As a consequence of these measures, China now expects the evolution of GDP in the first quarter of 2020 to reflect a historical setback. Analysts’ forecasts range from -4.2% for Standard Chartered Bank to -9% where Goldman Sachs and Nomura agree. This would mark its first contraction since 1976, a symptom of the magnitude of the economic shock to come.

Employment above all President Pedro Sánchez assured on Saturday that workers “will continue to receive their wages normally.” This commitment is in line with the directives of Chinese Premier Li Keqiang, who proclaimed last week: “Let more employees go back to work and earn money as soon as possible.” Employment has become the priority in the political action of the Chinese Communist Party, even above economic growth. The regime trusts in the ability of the labor market to serve as a lever to reactivate the productive fabric. Refloating employment would unleash a virtuous circle that would make it possible to increase both supply and family income leading to consumption, that is, demand. Furthermore, unemployment is a source of social discontent that the Government wishes to avoid. In the first two months of the year, the unemployment rate in the country went from 5.2% to 6.2%, its highest level to date. Based on the Chinese workforce, this translates to nearly five million people losing their jobs in the past two months.

