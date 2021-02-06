A nurse vaccinated a man on Tuesday at a residence in Barcelona. Emilio Morenatti / AP

Vaccinations against the coronavirus in Spanish residences are in their final phase, most of the health personnel have already received the first puncture – and a good part, also the second -, the administration in large dependents has already begun in the Canary Islands, Murcia and Navarra , and is scheduled to do so between next week and mid-February in the rest. EL PAÍS has collected statistics to try to determine when vaccination is in Spain today and these are the main conclusions. Although if something is confirming vaccination in Spain, it is the deficient data collection system that the country still suffers from today, when a year has passed since the first coronavirus diagnoses: the Ministry of Health does not have them centralized and only 11 autonomous communities they have provided sufficiently detailed figures.

The process is complex and flexible. The first three groups within phase 1 overlap to optimize it and avoid stoppages: health workers began to be vaccinated before the end of the residencies, and the large dependents will not wait for all of these to be immunized for their turn to arrive. Along the same lines, some communities already suggest that those over 80 years of age, who are the first group in phase 2, intermingle with large dependents. The latter is made up of about 380,000 people and is very complex, since it often requires visits to their homes, so it may be more efficient for the non-dependent elderly, who number 2.8 million and accumulate more, to be punctured in parallel of six out of 10 deaths from covid in Spain. In January, more than 1,300 people over the age of 80 died a week.

Adding to this puzzle is that not all approved vaccines are going to be administered to everyone. Those from AstraZeneca, which begin to arrive this weekend, will only be punctured by people between 18 and 55 years old, since it is in this group where they have proven effectiveness. For now, Health has decided to inoculate health workers who are not on the front line and next week it will decide which population it prioritizes: they could be essential workers or young people with pathologies. So these groups will also go in parallel to those previously mentioned. This, in fact, was already being done by many communities. It is not entirely clear which toilets go on each shift and in many they have chosen to puncture all hospital personnel, regardless of the work they perform. In Madrid, for example, it is not that they have overlapped with residences, but that the group of health workers has a higher percentage of second doses than the elderly who live institutionalized.

This, despite the fact that nursing homes, where half of all the deceased in the official Health count have died, were the indisputable priority of the vaccination plan. Despite everything, they are already close to immunity, according to the data collected (see table at the end), which are not completely homogeneous and have the bias of not having that of six communities, which could alter the panorama. With those provided by the communities, almost all of the residents and staff who care for them have received the first dose and most have punctured more than half in the second. For its complete immunity we will have to wait, since the outbreaks in some centers are slowing down the advance of the injections. According to the consulted health ministries, this is not posing a big problem: they are simply postponed in those places where there is a high percentage of infected residents. In which isolated cases are counted, the Health orders dictate that the sick must be isolated and everyone else vaccinated. The employers of the Valencian Community residences have denounced that these stoppages are significantly weighing down the process there, since not enough doses were reserved to resume it when possible. The Ministry of Health indicates that the forecast is that “in most residences for the elderly and functional diversity the two doses of the vaccine have been administered and that all have received, at least, the first dose during the next week.”

Vaccine delays are counted in lives. There are already signs that residential cases are starting to decline. The Generalitat of Catalonia has shown them this week, where infections grow less in social health centers than outside them. Fernando Simón, director of the Center for the Coordination of Health Alerts and Emergencies, also pointed out last Thursday that outbreaks are decreasing in these centers and that the comparisons made by the ministry between the population group over 65 in residences and outside of them show minors contagion rates among the former.

Immunization, however, does not arrive until about a week after the second dose. With extreme transmission levels, such as those now in Spain (750 cases per 100,000 inhabitants), it is not uncommon for the virus to sneak into residences in the process, infect its inhabitants, and even end their lives despite who have already received the injection. The risk after the first dose is low, but still exists.

The latest data from Health show that all communities have punctured more than 70% of the doses they have received. The authorities insist that the problem now is not the capacity to give vaccines, but the number that Spain receives. Starting this weekend, that number will increase, with AstraZeneca, which will send 1.8 million this month. And it will do so even more in March, when a new drug may be added to the portfolio: Janssen’s. The vaccination of the dependents will be a good thermometer to check the agility of the system.

Navarra, first experience with large employees

The Comunidad Foral de Navarra was the first to start vaccinating large dependents: a third of those registered have already received the first injection. It started on January 15 for logistical reasons. “It is a very rural community and when we moved to an area it was more practical to vaccinate the dependents as well,” explains Ana Ariztegi, a nurse who has coordinated the plan. For this, they have had the help of Civil Protection, which helped them to displace the people who were going to be vaccinated in campaign posts that they set up in each locality.

To organize the device they have had the help of the Navarra Agency for Autonomy and Development of People, which provided the list of grade three dependents that it has registered. Through a call center, each household was telephoned one by one to make the appointment and confirm it. “At the moment we are not going to homes, with few exceptions, such as several people who are going to be vaccinated. Otherwise we would waste doses. We have chosen to centralize vaccinations, but it is being a very complicated logistical process, ”says Ariztegi.

With information from Maria Sosa, Isabel Valdes Y Lucia Bohórquez.

Community vaccination Andalusia: 99% of first doses and 81% of second in residences. 79% of health workers have received the first dose; 83% among the front line. 23,165 have received the second, but the community does not provide what percentage they represent of the total. The data is from Monday last Monday. Catalonia: 85.9% of first doses and 55.9% of second doses in residences. It does not provide health data. Thursday data. Madrid: has completed the vast majority of the first doses in residences and toilets. : It has put 37.5% of the second doses in residences and 38.1% in toilets. Valencian Community: you have not provided data. Castile and Leon: you have not provided data. Basque Country: you have not provided data. Canary Islands: This week they have finished with the second doses in the residences; 90% of the toilets have the first dose on. Some islands have already started with large dependents and on Monday it will be done in all. Castilla la Mancha: 100% of first-line health personnel and 97% of residences have already been vaccinated with the first dose. Murcia: Vaccination has been completed in most of the residences, but doses are being applied to those people who for some reason (logistics, outbreaks …) were not vaccinated. The toilets are receiving the second dose. They have also begun to vaccinate large dependents in day centers, as well as in day-stay services. The administration of the first dose in these centers is expected to be completed this week. Aragon: more than 90% of the first dose in residences and between 50% and 81% of the second, depending on the health area. It has vaccinated more than 6,000 health workers and 1,300 vulnerable people from other groups (dependent or elderly). Balearics: 60% of residences have already received the second dose. Among health workers, practically all the first-line patients have received the first dose and are already administering the second. Estremadura: 90% of the first doses in residences and toilets. They plan to start with large dependents on February 15. Asturias: you have not provided data. The Rioja: expected to finish in mid-February with first-rate residences and toilets. Navarre: exceeds 50% of the second dose in residences and 50% of the first among health personnel. It has also administered 34% of the first to large dependents, according to data from last Wednesday. Cantabria: does not offer percentages in each group.

