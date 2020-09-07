The Ukraine coach, Andriy Shevchenko, acknowledged that the demand of Spain is out of the attain of his crew how they suffered this Sunday (4-0) within the Alfredo di Stéfano, on the second day of the League of Nations, inside a most division the place the variations are seen.

“It was our second sport at this stage and it was very onerous for us. Our gamers have given the whole lot and I’ve no complaints. However sadly the Ukrainian league doesn’t give them the chance to expertise this depth of play. Spain is a brilliant crew “he stated after the assembly in Madrid.

Shevchenko defined that, after the victory towards Switzerland Within the first sport, it was troublesome for them to get well bodily to be prepared towards an opponent who proved to be higher on the pitch, with a possible that made a distinction in that win.

“We made an ideal effort towards Switzerland and it was onerous to organize bodily for this match. We now have to grasp how robust our opponent is tonight. Sadly, the extent of the 2 groups may be very totally different, “he added.