Spain, Ireland, Malta and Slovenia jointly demanded this Friday an “immediate ceasefire” in Gaza and have committed to working to recognize the Palestinian State. In a statement promoted by the President of the Spanish Government, Pedro Sánchez, the four leaders assure that they will take the step of recognition “when the circumstances are appropriate and it is a positive contribution.” His tone is much more demanding with Israel than that adopted on Thursday by the EU as a whole, which – although it is the most forceful message so far in this crisis – limited itself to demanding this Thursday an “immediate humanitarian pause that leads to a sustainable ceasefire”.

The recognition of the Palestinian State is one of the pressure levers to put pressure on Israel. Sánchez, who already promised that he would do so if he became president, has been trying for weeks to push for this recognition to be done at the European level or as a group to boost the signal.

Eight EU countries already recognize the Palestinian State: Cyprus, Czech Republic, Hungary, Slovakia, Sweden, Romania, Bulgaria and Poland. The majority are Eastern countries that did so in the 1980s, before the fall of the Iron Curtain. Only Sweden signed this recognition after its entry into the EU. Despite this reality, some of these governments, such as the Hungarian and Czech, are very close to the Government of Benjamin Netanyahu, which does not accept the long-approved two-state solution. For example, the Czech Prime Minister, Petr Fiala, has been one of those who has shown the most resistance in this European Council to the expression “ceasefire” appearing in the final conclusions of the meeting.

The Spanish leader explained in the press conference after the summit that he is not uncomfortable with the final EU text, but defends that it gives rise to further progress: “After the conclusions that we have agreed in the council, it is a good time for some countries to take that step. It is important that countries from different areas and from different political families take that decisive step to resolve this crisis. As the statement points out, it will be as some of the key elements are updated, including questions about the governability of Palestinian autonomy.”

Spain wants to recognize Palestine before the summer and is accelerating its diplomatic offensive so as not to go alone. Other countries, such as Belgium, Portugal and Luxembourg, have also been involved in the discussions in recent weeks. But the critical situation in Gaza, where there are more than 30,000 dead and the risk of famine is tangible, has accelerated the process. Sánchez met this Friday morning with the Irish Leo Varadkar, the Maltese Robert Abela and the Slovenian Robert Golo, the leaders of the other three signatory countries who were clear about their position to carry out a forceful declaration just hours after the common reached by the Twenty-seven.

“We have discussed our willingness to recognize Palestine and said that we would do so when a positive contribution can be made and the right circumstances are met,” states the statement from the four countries, issued at the end of the EU leaders' summit. scenario that they have taken advantage of to hold a meeting “to share opinions on the situation in Gaza and the Middle East.”

The Spanish president, however, has not committed to a clear date for this recognition of Palestine. “We will have to choose the right moment for this recognition to help the peace process, to end violence, with mutual recognition, between the Arab countries of Israel and the Western countries of Palestine. We will have to calibrate together when we do it to help a just cause that is shared in Spain by a large majority that cannot stand this situation in Gaza, who sees in it a great injustice,” Sánchez concluded.

Germany, for its part, has changed its position in this meeting compared to previous ones. He has asked, as his chancellor, Olaf Scholz, did in Jerusalem last Sunday, for a “ceasefire.” “There is clear language, but there are different clear languages ​​about it. And the clear language we have agreed upon is that there must now be an “immediate humanitarian pause leading to a sustainable ceasefire,” linked to the release of all hostages and the handover of the bodies of the hostages who died in Gaza, and the possibility of letting more humanitarian aid into Gaza,” the German president defended. “At this time we will have to evaluate how a more lasting ceasefire can be defined,” he added.

The European Union supports the so-called two-state solution – Israel and Palestine – but has not unanimously supported the recognition of a Palestinian state. “We agree that the only way to achieve lasting peace and stability in the region is through the implementation of a two-state solution, with the Israeli and Palestinian states living side by side, in peace and security,” say the leaders of Spain, Ireland, Malta and Slovenia.

