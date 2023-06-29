The rate retreated after 2 years; the country is the 1st in the European Union to achieve inflation below 2%

This Thursday (29.jun.2023), preliminary data from INE (National Institute of Statistics) showed that inflation in Spain fell below 2% for the 1st time since March 2021. The country recorded a low of 1.3 percentage points in relation to the last data –3.2% in May. It stood at 1.9% in June. Here is the full report (152 KB, in Spanish).

The drop was driven by rising prices for fuel, electricity, food and non-alcoholic beverages, which rose more slowly than in the same period in 2022, according to INE.

Spain is the 1st EU (European Union) nation to reach the ECB (European Central Bank) target of keeping inflation below 2%.

The Spanish country closed 2022 with the lowest rate in the European Union, at 5.7%, after having registered the highest value since 1984, with inflation at 10.77%