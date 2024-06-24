Since this Monday, the Andalusian city of Malaga (south) has the first public cemetery for pets in Spain, a facility that will offer citizens the possibility of cremating or burying their pets for a price of between 170 and 250 euros (181 to 267 dollars) depending on their weight.

According to the criteria of

With the commissioning of this cemetery, the aim is to improve the psychological well-being of people who have pets and it is hoped to respond to the growing social sensitivity in relation to the respect and care of animals, the Mayor of Malaga, Francisco de la Torre.

“We believe that we have managed to resolve this gap that existed, despite the fact that the bureaucracy has been long because there is no precedent in Spain. But the path is already marked,” said the mayor, who stressed that The other four pet cemeteries there are private and this is the first public.

As detailed, ‘El Parque’, the name of this cemetery, is expected to receive “a few thousand users” a year, taking into account the census of pets in Malaga and its province, which quantifies them at more than 350,000.

Farewell room, crematorium and green spaces

Located on a plot of about 100,000 square meters in the San Gabriel cemetery in Malaga, ‘El Parque’ has involved an investment of more than one million euros.

The facilities, built with sustainability and energy efficiency criteria, have a citizen service building (reception area, administrative office, office for veterinary use and toilets), crematorium and farewell room.

The enclosure also has a green space for the deposit of ashes and a burial area.

In addition to cremations and burials, the cemetery offers other services such as the transfer of dead animals, the celebration of a farewell ceremony, the rental of niches and columbariums or the deregistration of pets.

The complex, which operates independently of the San Gabriel cemetery, offers a comprehensive service and has gardens for the deposit of ashes and a burial area. Photo:x: malaga Share

Services between 40 and 975 euros

‘El Parque’ offers inhumation services – burying pets in plots for renewable periods of between 10 and 30 years -, rehumation – depositing ashes in burial units – and cremation.

As for cremations, the cheapest price is 40 euros (about $43) for basic collective cremation for pets weighing less than 30 kilos, while for those that weigh more it costs 60 euros (64 dollars).

In the case of the individual cremation, The rate for animals weighing less than 30 kilos ranges from 170 and 190 eurosdepending on the type of urn.

For pets weighing more than 30 kilos, the price rises to 190 euros for the cheapest urns and 210 for the most expensive ones.

As for burials, the amount for ten years is between 250 euros – without maintenance – and 450 euros (480 dollars) – with maintenance -, and for thirty years the price rises to 975 euros with maintenance (about $1,040).

Offer a decent and legal space

‘The Park’ is thus presented as a “dignified” and “legal” resting space for pets who have died and offers a “natural, sustainable, quiet and familiar” place.

The Park is presented as a dignified and legal resting space for pets who have died.

According to the mayor, with the opening of this cemetery they try to give “the best attention to families for that moment in which their relationship of affection, love, friendship and support ends.”

As they have indicated from the center, this cemetery aims to be “much more than a place for memory”, since it also They promote the responsible adoption of animals and encourage nature conservation, training and culture with different activities such as workshops, conferences or exhibitions.