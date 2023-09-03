The stumbling blocks have multiplied at the turn of the summer: new tensions in the energy markets; bursting of the credit bubble in China; inflation stagnant above 5% in Europe and with a rebound in Spain (despite the rise in interest rates), and a pronounced contraction in new loans to individuals and companies. However, some lights have also appeared that should ward off the worst omens.

In the immediate future, the indicators point in a contractive direction, especially in industry, which is the sector most affected by the global turmoil (the PMI indicator for August continues in free fall, entering negative territory). International markets suffer from the succession of shocks, protectionist tensions, and the near-recession in Asian demand, so that we can hardly count on the foreign sector to continue boosting growth. In the most recent period, our merchandise sales abroad have weakened, while still gaining market shares.

Faced with these not encouraging trends, domestic demand could play a stabilizing role. Despite the rise in the CPI, households are recovering some purchasing power —a small relief after the hard blow dealt to household pockets in the past year. The agreed salaries grow at a rate of more than 3%, and one more point in the case of the agreements signed so far this year, while the CPI remains below that threshold. This is reflected in the confidence factor, based on the improvement in the European Commission’s expectations indicator, with less negative values ​​for Spain than at the peak of the inflationary outbreak.

In addition, the labor market is suffering from the slowdown in the economy, but is holding up. According to the latest count of social security affiliations, 1,269 jobs were created in the second half of August compared to the previous month, compared to the more than 100,000 new affiliates that were registered in the spring based on the same methodology ( with seasonally adjusted data by the ministry). This pattern is partly due to a phenomenon of hiring anticipation, given the risk of not finding staff in the middle of the season. In any case, the rise in retail sales points to a slight recovery in private consumption, the result of the good performance of the labor market.

On the other hand, central bankers seem to be incorporating the risks inherent in the monetary cycle. Lagarde’s latest statements no longer promise new restrictive doses, preferring to consider a scenario of maintaining high interest rates for longer than anticipated. The inflection in the narrative suggests a pause in rate adjustments, after the likely turn of the screw at the next ECB meeting. This more predictable scenario is undoubtedly preferable for an economy that needs to innovate and invest to move towards a more sustainable production model.

But there are risks, such as a new energy disturbance or other natural resources. The announcement of a labor dispute in the gas sector in Australia, the world’s largest exporter of liquefied hydrocarbons, has been enough to put pressure on the markets. The energy component of the European CPI increased by 3.2% last month. The price of food most affected by the drought and the deficiencies in adaptation policies to climate change also make disinflation difficult. All this, together with the increase in margins in services, is in the central bank’s sights.

In short, the international environment is becoming more complicated, with no recession in sight for the moment. The Spanish economy should enter a phase of slower but positive growth and a gradual decline in underlying inflation, still with saw teeth. That is if the monetary pause materializes. And if there is no new shock external.

external balance The current account balance showed a surplus of 19,000 million euros until June, compared to a slight deficit during the same period last year (-2,000). This improvement is due to the strong increase in net exports of non-tourism goods and services, and to a lesser extent to the inflow of income from tourism. The surplus should increase during the third quarter, the most favored by tourism. All of this, together with the dynamism of foreign direct investment, should result in a notable drop in external debt for this year.

Raymond Torres is director of Funcas’s Conjuntura. On Twitter: @RaymondTorres_

