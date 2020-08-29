Spain is battling the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic. The number of new corona infections every day is in the thousands.

Coronavirus pandemic *: Spain has a hard time with that second wave * to fight.

has a hard time with that to fight. The number of daily New Covid-19 infections is now in the thousands – despite Travel warning for the mainland and the Balearic Islands With Mallorca and Ibiza as Corona risk areas .

is now in the thousands – despite for the mainland and the With and as . The registered Corona cases continue to increase dramatically and are now on average over 7,000 (see update from August 28th, 10 p.m.).

continue to increase dramatically and are now on average over 7,000 (see update from August 28th, 10 p.m.). The Canary Islands could soon also be classified as a risk area.

Update from August 28th, 10 p.m .: Spain gets the so-called second wave of the corona pandemic apparently not under control. The number of new Covid-19 infections every day is still high and worrying.

According to data from Süddeutsche Zeitung in the past seven days (as of August 28, 9:50 p.m.) the average was 7,372 new Corona cases registered daily. For comparison: loud today-News of the ZDF In the same period in Germany, the average was 1330 registered Covid-19 diseases Every day.

Update from August 28th, 8:50 p.m .: While Madrid and Spain continue with the Coronavirus pandemic have to fight, there is a real one Corona hammer from Budapest: Hungary closes because of the second wave its limits. Your own citizens also have to adapt properly.

Corona in Spain: Increase in new Covid 19 infections in the Canary Islands

Update from August 28th, 12 noon: The Coronavirus is spreading further and further, especially holiday countries are currently increasing Infection numbers to fight. While Spain since August 14th from Robert Koch Institute is classified as a risk area, the Canary Islands could look forward to a special position. Despite rising Corona numbers the Canary Islands were not considered Risk area classified. But that could be over now.

The regional Health authorities reported 338 new cases in the past 24 hours on Thursday. The Canaries recorded the highest increase in new infections since March.

According to local media, around 1737 people in the Canary Islands are currently said to have tested positive for the virus. That means around 82 cases per 100,000 inhabitants. The Spanish media are already speculating whether the Canary Islands could soon be classified as a risk area.

Corona in Spain: Comprehensive mask requirement for students decided

Update from August 27, 9:05 p.m .: The Spanish authorities have in connection with the planned Reopenings of the schools a comprehensive Mask requirement discussed for schoolchildren. “Wearing masks will generally be compulsory from the age of six, even if the distance rules are observed,” said Education Minister Isabel Celaa on Thursday. The schools in Spain were due to the rising Infection numbers already closed in mid-March. In September the students should be allowed to return.

Besides wearing Protective masks students must be careful to keep 1.5 meters apart and wash their hands five times a day, as Celaa said. In addition, the classrooms must be regularly ventilated and the body temperature of the students measured.

Spain is sinking into corona chaos: new infections are skyrocketing – extreme cuts for tourists

Update from August 27, 1:45 p.m.: As two of the main reasons for the many New coronavirus infections not just on Mallorcabut also in other regions Spain (see original report) apply to meetings of young people and Private parties. That is why the popular with Germans Holiday island Mallorca now nocturnal Beach and park visits are prohibited – because there is always Tourists in large numbers and very often without the prescribed one Protective mask meet to celebrate and consume alcohol.

The Regional government of the Balearic Islands wanted to advise further about this corona measure this Thursday. According to the statements, if possible, it should be on Friday come into effect. In the Balearic Islands have been since the beginning of pandemic almost 7000 cases have been registered – more than one third of which in August. This is “Worrying”admitted Regional President Francina Armengol one and spoke of one “Second wave” the corona pandemic. With regard to consignments from to Covid-19 However, the situation in the Balearic Islands was “much better” for sick patients, she emphasized.

Further announced measures for tourists, despite the current Travel warning Traveling to Mallorca include: Smoke in public spaces should be prohibited entirely. At private meetings will be back a maximum of ten people be allowed if they do not belong to the same household. And in pubs, restaurants and cafes, the number of permitted guests should be increased reduced – the details had not yet been clarified.

New infections skyrocket, the economy is shaking: Spain is sinking into corona chaos – “fatal blow”

First report from August 25, 2020: Munich / Madrid / Barcelona – chief epidemiologist. In the Coronavirus pandemic* every country has its own expert whom everyone looks at. There is Christian Drosten from the Charité in Berlin. The German doctor does not act (directly) on behalf of the state, but as a scientist.

Anders Tegnell from Sweden, on the other hand, is a state epidemiologist. Also Spain has his Virologistswho gives the direction. His name: Fernando Simón. His prognosis: gloomy! “It’s not going well,” said the spokesman for health officials this Tuesday (August 25), saying that the Corona pandemic in some parts of the country was already out of control. In other words: The second wave hits Spain with full force!

Coronavirus pandemic in Spain: Covid-19 situation worsens

And that in the middle of the high season of the tourism. Such an important source of income for the Iberians. The head of the authority for health emergencies had already said on Friday (August 21) that things were not going well – and warned: “Nobody should fool themselves.” On the weekend the Covid-19 situation drastically tightened again.

Means: loud Thuringian General there were around 40,500 new infections with the Sars-CoV-2 pathogen registered. According to surveys by Johns Hopkins University More than 19,000 new registrations came over the weekend alone Corona cases In addition, there is now talk of up to 6,000 newly registered Covid-19 infections Every day.

For comparison: Spain thus has five to six times more New corona infections within 24 hours than Germany. At least as far as the official registered numbers are concerned.

Coronavirus in Spain: Serious consequences for the economy from the corona pandemic

In terms of the economy, Germany is also a not insignificant keyword. After the Berlin Robert Koch Institute (RKI) the Balearic Islands last to Corona risk area declared and the Foreign Office one Travel warning For Mallorca, Ibiza and Menorca had pronounced, addressed Francina Amengol, Prime Minister of Balearic Islands, a real cry for help towards the Federal Republic.

“We were the first to see the nightlife restricted. We have forbidden outdoor drinking bouts. And we have closed the facilities on the streets where groups were drinking excessively in order to avoid behaviors that endanger everyone’s health, ”said Armengold image and said it was “also unfair to all the German citizens who visit every year Mallorca come, be loyal to our island every summer, love our region and the Balearic Islands and Mallorca feel as their home ”.

Corona pandemic in Spain: Mallorca is fighting for German tourists despite travel warning

The newspaper Diario de Mallorca had the Travel warning from Germany drastically referred to as a “fatal blow”. According to German press agency does the tourism at least 35 percent of the economic output of the Balearic Islands from, adjacent sectors such as construction not yet taken into account.

Disastrous economic consequences are already expected, but not only for the islands in the Mediterranean Sea. That’s how it is tourism for example also for the metropolis of millions Barcelona and the surrounding Catalonia with the Costa Brava an important industry. According to Statista between August 2019 and August 2020, around 6.97 million Germans vacationed in Spain.

Coronavirus pandemic in Spain: Thousands of new corona infections and high 7-day incidence

Tour operator like TUI had package tours to Spain because of the Corona situation but partially or even completely canceled for summer 2020.

The concerns were too great after weeks around the capital Madrid a 7-day incidence* of 81 had been measured. And after the same value, which measures the infection rate in a region per 100,000 inhabitants, even rose to 254 in Aragon around Saragossa.

Another comparison: In Bavaria, the situation is assessed as critical from a value of 35, from a value of 50 the first take effect Corona restrictions. Spain is far from this in many parts of the country – in a negative sense. And the consequences of the Covid-19 disaster can currently only be estimated. Also for chief epidemiologist Simón. (pm) * Merkur.de is part of the Germany-wide Ippen digital editorial network

Quarantine instead of testing for returnees from risk areas * – this plan by Health Minister Jens Spahn could cost taxpayers dearly.

List of rubric lists: © Ricardo Rubio / dpa