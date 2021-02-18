Spain In Spain, thousands of people have protested in favor of imprisoned rapist musicians, protests became violent

The protests, which began in peace, turned into violent riots across Catalonia and Madrid. Cancer musician Pablo Hasel has been sentenced to imprisonment for insulting the monarchy and police.

In Spain Thousands of people have shown the opinion of a rapist Pablo Haselin against arrest, news agencies AFP and Reuters report.

The protests began on Tuesday when police arrested Hasel, who had closed at Lleida University. Hasel, 32, fled the university to avoid receiving nine months in prison, for which he has been sentenced for tweets and lyrics against anti-monarchy and police.

Demonstrations have taken place in at least several Catalan cities, such as Lleida (Lerida in Spanish), Girona, Tarragona and Barcelona, ​​as well as the country’s capital, Madrid.

Police has arrested several dozen people, more than 30 from across Catalonia and at least 15 in Madrid.

More than 80 people, including both protesters and police, have been injured in the protests, which have turned violent in places.

The protests began peacefully, but turned into violent skirmishes. In Catalonia, protesters, among other things, threw objects at police armored cars, to which the police responded by shooting protesters with rubber bullets.

In Madrid’s Puerta del Sol, protesters threw riot police with bottles and stones. Police used tear gas and rubber bullets against the protesters and prosecuted the protesters.

Lleidasta the native Hasel had been given until Friday to report to the police.

He was sentenced to imprisonment in 2018. It was preceded by, among other things, several Tweets in which he summoned the former King of Spain From Juan Carlos I. and accused police of torturing and killing protesters and immigrants.

Hasel, real name Pablo Rivadulla Duro, is known in Spain for its radical leftist views. He commented on the events on Wednesday, saying his arrest has sparked a rage against Spanish “fascist institutions”.

The case has sparked a debate in Spain on freedom of expression. More than 200 artists have signed a petition against Hasel’s prison sentence. Among the signatories are, among others, a film director Pedro Almodóvar, actor Javier Bardem and musician Joan Manuel Serrat.

The human rights organization Amnesty International has called Hasel’s verdict unfair and disproportionate.