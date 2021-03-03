Spain In Spain, a stir broke out when the king’s sisters received corona vaccines in the United Arab Emirates

The vaccination turn of the fifties princesses would have come only later.

In Spain the royal house has drifted into the midst of the uproar when the king Felipe VIThe sisters confirmed that they had been vaccinated against the coronavirus in the United Arab Emirates. In this way, the princesses seemed to get past the queue, for in Spain their vaccination turn would have come only later.

Princess Elena, 57, and Princess Cristina, 55, said they received the vaccine on Wednesday while visiting their father in the United Arab Emirates, Reuters news agency reported. Siblings said they accepted an offer to get the vaccine to be allowed to travel more easily and regularly with their father in Abu Dhabi Juan Carlos with.

“If the reason hadn’t been this, we would have been waiting for our vaccination turn in Spain,” they said in a statement.

Spanish media had previously reported that the princesses were vaccinated in February during a visit to their father in Abu Dhabi in February.

Royal siblings are not at risk due to their age or health.

Spanish former King Juan Carlos relinquished the crown in 2014. He moved to the United Arab Emirates in August when questions about his monetary affairs and tax arrears again arose in Spain.

A spokesman for the Royal Palace declined to comment on vaccination issues on the grounds that the princesses are not formally part of the royal institution, Reuters says.

The Podemos party, which was critical of the monarchy, criticized the fact that the princesses were vaccinated ahead of others. Minister for Gender Equality Irene Montero told the Spanish Broadcasting Corporation TVE that the case speaks to the prerogatives of the royal family and that news of vaccinations puts the monarchy in a bad light.

One week ago, Juan Carlos settled his € 4.4 million debt with the Spanish tax authorities to avoid a possible lawsuit.