Spain have just three points, but have played just two games and a success in Georgia could already be worth second place in the group. To obtain it, however, some initial difficulties will have to be overcome… logistics.

The first training in Tbilisi was in fact made prohibitive by the fact that the trunk containing theequipment of the team, so training suits and game shoes, did not leave for Georgia. While waiting for the precious material, expected for the first hours of Friday, the players had to show up on the pitch wearing salvaged tracksuits and gym shoes.

De la Fuente had to make a virtue of necessity, setting up an additional training session for a possible Friday, hopefully in the best conditions.

For Spain, accompanied in Georgia by Pedro Rocha, the interim president of the Football Federation after the dismissal of Rubiales, the trip to Tbilisi are confirmed as haunted. Already in March 2021, in fact, before a qualifying match for Qatar 2022, training was interrupted because the electricity went out in the capital’s stadium, which then never came back, to the point that the players were forced to take showers turning on the flashlights of the cell phones… See also What is missing for Cruz Azul to have a new stadium?

September 7, 2023

