Feelings, love and true stories. Dances, lively songs or performances not to forget. It is Eurovision, the festival that this week stars in the musical world, with its epicenter in Liverpool, and which has been the starting point for some of the representatives with whom Spain has fought to obtain the crystal microphone. A challenge with few successes -only two since 1961- but with bets that have been impregnated in the collective mind due to its catchy rhythms. And lyrics, sometimes direct and obsessive. «I am that one; That every night haunts you; I am that one; That for loving you…». That for wanting a first place, Spain has been dreaming since 1969. Do you remember how the story continues? And how does the song follow?

“I am the one” raphael 1966

Massiel sang, in that hit that became Spain’s first gold at Eurovision, that everything in life is a song.

“The, the, the” massiel 1968

And something really had to come with it because just one year later Salomé’s ‘Vivo cantando’ became second, and ultimately last, first place in the Spanish delegation.

«I live singing» Salome 1969

There, until now, the list of great Spanish winners – who were not triumphant, who would come later – in the great mecca of European song ended. And that there were those who stayed close, like Karina in 1971 or Mocedades two years later.

By the way, a small fire broke out when the group was accused of plagiarizing ‘Eres tú’ from a song presented at the contest in 1966 by Yugoslavia. That could have fallen like a jug of cold water, but it ended up igniting the hopes of those young promises who did not win, but they gave more heat to their bonfire to strain their song among the best of the entire contest.

“It’s you” youths 1973

And it is that in every good contest worth its salt there are winners, losers and bets that seemed safe and it turns out that they were not. That which when it hurts in the soul is called robbery and with time it is forgotten (it depends on how bandit it is).

"Bandit" Brown sugar 1990

Because love always wins. And if he doesn’t, it’s not for lack of opportunity. 63% of the themes that Spain has chosen to compete in Eurovision (40 out of 63) have united “heart with heart, in a single room”.

«Dancing close together» Sergio Dalma 1991

Or they have “navigated between love and fear.” Until getting a sixth place on the Danish stage in 2001. And it is that there he was already going crazy in Spain due to the carousel of bad results in previous years.

"Tell her that I love her" David Civera 2001

Meanwhile, Eurovision was changing and Spain had “a road to do” ahead of it, which began with the arrival of the triumphs.

“Europe’s living a celebration” rose lopez 2002

Because the Spanish delegation has not always been good at finding the key. Although a ‘reset’ in time has always been good for him. What comes to be “forget yesterday and start again.”

"Tell me" Beth 2003

Or break all schemes, without imitations. It’s what Chanel did last year. “Mom arrived” with a performance that she made Spain rediscover with a festival that has fought us more times.

«SloMo» Chanel 2022

And this time we have been stomping. Only three times has Spain launched flamenco to compete in Europe.

«Eaea» White Dove 2023

A click with a Valencian air with which Blanca Paloma intends to win first place in the classification. That is why she will sing from Liverpool to a crystal microphone that Spanish Eurofans dream of seeing up close. “Oh, come to me, my child, oh, my child, my little one.” And to sing.